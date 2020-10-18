Hopewell claims maiden Tour win at #WAOpen

Amateur Hayden Hopewell has claimed his maiden ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia win at the 2020 Nexus Risk WA Open at Royal Fremantle Golf Club.

Hopewell began the third and final round two strokes behind overnight leader Brody Martin with plenty of talent lurking not far behind.

Able to stay within reach of the lead for much of the round, back-to-back birdies and holes 16 and 17 propelled the young-gun into the lead where he was able to stay thanks to a further birdie at the last.

Hopewell’s 4-under final round was the best of the tournament for the 18-year-old who has taken victory with a tournament total of 7-under 209.

Fellow amateur Haydn Barron has finished in second place at 6-under, ahead of Brody Martin in third at 5-under the card.

More to come.

View the full leaderboard at pga.org.au.