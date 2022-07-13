Higgins storms home to win Kooralbyn Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Four birdies in his final five holes has earned Murwillumbah’s Lucas Higgins a three-stroke victory at the Kooralbyn Valley Pro-Am.

Cool conditions, strengthening wind and Desmond Muirhead’s acclaimed Kooralbyn Valley Golf Course layout provided the 48 professionals in the field with a stern test.

Only 11 broke par and no one went as low as Higgins, although it took until his final few holes to separate himself from the field.

Victorious at Wagga Wagga in March, the 23-year-old began his round from the 18th tee and went birdie-birdie out of the blocks for the best start possible.

The next 11 holes, however, yielded only an even par score – one birdie, one bogey – before Higgins hit the go button on his homeward journey.

Starting with a birdie at the par-5 13th, Higgins picked up three on the trot and then added a fourth in the space of five holes at the par-3 17th for a convincing win with a round of six-under 66.

“I hit my irons really solid and gave myself a lot of chances today,” said Higgins.

“My putter was on fire today. Just holed a bunch and at the right time.”

Brett Rankin was two-over through his first three holes but managed to claw his way back to three-under 69, securing a share of second along with Douglas Klein, Tom Power Horan, Tim Hart and Peter Wilson.

Anthony Choat, Deyan Lawson and Andrew Kelly were one shot further back in a tie for seventh at two-under 70.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule is the Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am starting Thursday July 14, from 11am.

