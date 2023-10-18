Henwood claims Links Shell Cove with stroke of luck - PGA of Australia

The “worst tee shot I could possibly hit” somehow provided the spark that Adam Henwood needed to claim victory at the The Links Shell Cove Legends Pro-Am.

The Links Shell Cove south of Wollongong was making its debut on the PGA Legends Tour with players raving not only about the quality of the golf course but the facility as a whole.

The windswept layout would see just three players break par for the day, Henwood’s 3-under 68 securing a two-shot win from Mark McFadden (70) and John Onions (70).

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting his round from the sixth tee in the morning wave, Henwood was even par through 12 holes as he mixed three birdies in with three bogeys.

Henwood was disgusted with the tee shot he hit at the par-5 18th yet after a stroke of luck was able to salvage a birdie.

He backed that up with an eagle at the par-5 first and then, after a bogey at the par-3 third, finished his round with a birdie at the short par-4 fifth to close out a two-shot win.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I finished pretty strong. I didn’t have a great start – was having a few jiggles here and there and a few extra putts, couple of poor chips.

“I hit probably the worst tee shot I could possibly hit off one hole and got away with it unbelievably and made a birdie.

“I chucked a quick eagle in on the next and then a birdie on the one after that and all of a sudden I was looking not too bad.

“This place is amazing. Incredible property and a great golf course although it was pretty tough out there today.

“It was just one of those days. It was tough, it was a grind and I ground it out pretty well.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Adam Henwood 68

T2 Mark McFadden 70

T2 John Onions 70

T4 Grahame Stinson 71

T4 Paul Powell 71

T4 David Diaz 71

T4 Robert Mitchell 71

T4 Lucas Bates 71

T4 Scott Ford 71

NEXT UP

Henwood is among a strong field that will next contest the $25,000 Fidelity Capital Group Charity Legends Pro-Am at Springwood Country Club on Thursday, October 19.