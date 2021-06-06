Hart’s hot streak continues at Moranbah

Pro-Am king Tim Hart has extended his extraordinary winning streak on the Adidas Pro-Am Series with a dominant six-stroke victory at the 36-hole Moranbah Mini Earthmovers Pro-Am, the first event in the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series.

Sharing the lead with Chris Wood entering the second round, Hart’s aggressive approach brought immediate dividends, making eagle at the par-5 second as he went out in 5-under to establish an advantage no player would be able to rein in.

At the course where he shot 59 two years ago on his way to victory Hart continued to press, picking up four more birdies on the back nine to post a second consecutive 8-under 64 and a six-shot win over Brendan Smith.

The win was Hart’s fourth in succession and adds further to his affinity with the Moranbah layout.

“I enjoy playing Moranbah,” said Hart, winner at Sarina, Mackay and Pioneer Valley.

“I have good memories after shooting 59 in 2019 and I just drew on those memories this week.”

With an eagle and six birdies Smith was able to match Hart’s second round of 8-under 64 to finish outright second with Jay Mackenzie (64) and Gavin Fairfax (67) one shot back in a tie for third.

Winner of the Hidden Valley Whitsundays North Queensland Series, Hart now takes an early lead in the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series which moves on to Tieri Country Club on Thursday for the 36-hole Oaky Creek Coal Tieri Pro-Am.