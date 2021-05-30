Hart cleans up at Pioneer Valley Pro-Am

Brisbane-based Tim Hart has secured the Hidden Valley Whitsundays North Queensland Series title after finishing in a five-way tie at the top at the De Goey Contractors Pioneer Valley Pro-Am at Pioneer Valley Golf Club on Sunday.

One shot clear of Vic PGA winner Chris Wood through three events, Hart delivered a customary late surge to post 4-under 68 at Pioneer Valley, a total matched by four others but bettered by none, Wood, Sam Brazel, Brett Rankin and Jay Mackenzie also returning scores of 68 at the challenging Pioneer Valley layout.

Winner of the Sarina Pro-Am and joint winner with Brazel and Rankin at the Mackay Pro-Am on Friday, Hart felt the pressure applied by Brazel early in Sunday’s round but responded as only he can, pitching in from 70 metres for eagle on his penultimate hole to share the daily spoils and take the lion’s share of the $10,000 bonus prize pool.

Hart’s final tally for the four-event series was 17-under par, one shot clear of Chris Wood on 16-under with Rankin a further shot back at 15-under.

“I could see I was a couple of shots behind with a few holes to go and I was just trying to keep in touch with Sam (Brazel),” Hart said following his round.

“I holed a 70-metre pitch shot for eagle on my 17th hole which got me to 4-under which helped.

“It is great to have the support of companies like Hidden Valley Whitsundays to make these series happen.

“Having this extra series bonus certainly helps the players financially in what has been a difficult 12 months.”

High on confidence after his first pro-am win in eight years on Friday, Brazel bolted out of the blocks with four birdies in his opening six holes but after a birdie at the par-5 15th dropped a crucial shot on the short par-4 second to remain at 4-under.

“It was great to be a part of this series and to provide the professionals with the opportunity to play for a bit more money,” said Brazel, the 2016 Hong Kong Open champion.

“Tim played great all week and I look forward to seeing his name on top of the leaderboard on the Australasian Tour later in the year.”

Tied for 18th at the Vic PGA at Moonah Links earlier in the year, Sunday’s win marked the second pro-am victory for Mackenzie and his first since the 2019 Virginia Pro-Am.

The next event on the Queensland schedule is the Moranbah Pro-Am starting on June 5.

