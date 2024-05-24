Greer shares first win at Dunsborough Lakes Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Josh Greer’s first win as a professional was again a joint effort as he and Ryan Peake shared victory at the Urban Quarter Dunsborough Lakes Pro-Am on Friday.

Winner of the WA PGA Foursomes Championship with Nathan Barbieri two weeks ago, Greer was still chasing an individual title on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

He got that at Dunsborough Lakes Golf Course, albeit a shared victory with Peake with rounds of 5-under 67.

Greer’s Foursomes partner Barbieri was one of six players to finish in a tie for third at 3-under 69, Braden Becker, Kathryn Norris, Daniel Fox, Rick Kulacz and Tim Elliott also finishing two shots back.

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

Remarkably, both eventual champions began their rounds on the eighth tee, Peake playing in the group in front with Greer just behind.

Peake wasted little time making forward progress on the leaderboard with two opening birdies, Greer also picking up a shot at the par-5 eighth before three straight pars.

Greer put the foot down with four straight birdies from the par-5 12th but gave two back with bogeys at 16 and 17 before rounding out the back nine with a birdie.

One after the other, the pair both headed to the first tee at 4-under par and took advantage of a par 5 again to start the front nine with birdies.

Peake countered a bogey on two with a birdie at six to be the first to post 5-under, Greer giving up the chance at an outright win with a bogey on his final hole.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Peake: “It’s always a pleasure to drive down here. It’s obviously going to be much more pleasurable driving home as well tonight after having a good day.

“As happy as I am obviously to share the win, congratulations to Josh. What an absolute milestone.

“Tonight’s probably a little bit more about you receiving all your medals and awards and things like that.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Ryan Peake 67

T1 Josh Greer 67

T3 Braden Becker 69

T3 Nathan Barbieri 69

T3 Daniel Fox 69

T3 Kathryn Norris 69

T3 Rick Kulacz 69

T3 Tim Elliott 69

NEXT UP

With a short break in the WA swing, attention on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series now turns to North Queensland. The Lexus Townsville Classic concludes on Saturday to be followed by the Abbot Point Operations Bowen Pro-Am at Bowen Golf Club on Wednesday.