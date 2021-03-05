Green, Kang inspire next generation stars

Six of Australian golf’s brightest female stars had the opportunity to lean on the expertise of two Major winners, thanks to the power of Cisco Webex.

Hannah Green and Danielle Kang surprised the next crop of champions – Steph Kyriacou, Robyn Choi, Karis Davidson, Grace Kim, Steph Bunque and Kono Matsumoto – during a Rookie Roundtable session at Bonnie Doon Golf Club.

Building on the The Players Series inclusive format, which sees juniors and elite amateurs play alongside and learn from Australian golf’s experienced professionals, the up-and-coming stars asked Green and Kang how they prepare, handle high pressure situations and make the next steps in their promising careers.