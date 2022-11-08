Get to know a PGA Pro - John Collins - PGA of Australia

Named Coach of the Year – Game Development at the recent Queensland Golf Industry Awards, John Collins is dedicated to helping golfers improve every day. Our chat with Brookwater Golf and Country Club’s Teaching Professional took us to a range of places, including Monday at the Masters!

What advice would you give to a new PGA Professional?

“It is important to invest as much time/money as possible in upskilling themselves and increasing their value as an individual.”

What is your coaching philosophy?

“With no two golf swings being the same and each individual unique in their own way, I work with my students’ current attributes. The goal is to help them obtain the best possible results, understanding that every golfer’s swing has specific strengths and weaknesses. In order for my instruction to be most effective, I take into consideration the player’s body type, personality, learning style, skill level and goals.

My strengths as an instructor are my overall knowledge of the game and its technical aspects, my playing experience, my ability to communicate and being patient and understanding each student’s learning and development experience. I take pride in being able to teach a wide demographic of people – from men, women and children learning the game to the more advanced player – in a simple and easy to understand manner.”

How do you think we can make the game more accessible and enjoyable for more people?

“I think we are making some great progress with this already and COVID has helped golf immensely in terms of the number of people who have taken up the game. Things like more short courses and Pitch n Putt, where we don’t require as much land; these are great for kids learning the game and can also provide a great resource for the more advanced player as well.”

What is your favourite golfing memory?

“Spending the day at Augusta National for the Monday practice round before the Masters in 2009.”

What would you serve at the Masters Champions Dinner?

“Eye fillet steak and chips for main, with chocolate ice cream for dessert.”

What is the best thing about being a PGA Professional?

“Being able to help others achieve their goals and to see the joy that it brings them.”

What do you never go to work without?

“My Titleist backpack. It’s got all of my tools of the trade inside, including my Trackman!”

Having won Coach of the Year – Game Development in Queensland, John is now eligible to win the national award in the same category at the PGA Awards Dinner.

PGA Professionals are here to help everyone on their golfing journey. To find your local Professional, click HERE