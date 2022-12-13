Get to know a PGA Pro - Ben Traeger - PGA of Australia

Named Club Professional of the Year in South Australia, Ben Traeger does outstanding work to grow the game at Aston Hills Golf Club in Mount Barker.

We chatted with Ben to find out what makes him so passionate – and successful in his role as a PGA Professional.

What advice would you give to a new PGA Professional?

“Be a sponge and soak up as much as you can from fellow PGA members, whether it be coaching or working in golf operations. If you are looking at going out on your own in a contracted role, join a group and ensure you seek the help that is needed – that is so important, particularly today with online marketing and sales.”

What is your coaching philosophy?

“To keep things simple and positive while introducing technology. We are lucky to be in an era where we have the tools that mean we can show people very easily what is happening with their technique.”

How do you think we can make the game more accessible and enjoyable for more people?

“Continue on the path we are on. We are taking steps in the right direction with things like the easing of dress codes, removing negative rules and regulations and creating fun events. I think another big step is introducing more indoor facilities for golf after hours and in poor weather.”

What is your favourite golfing memory?

“Probably when I was a kid and first catching the golf bug. I always looked forward to getting up to the golf course after school in summer.”

What would you serve at the Masters Champions Dinner?

“Adelaide Hills Fillet steak, topped with prawns and washed down with the best SA wine!”

What is the best part about being a PGA Professional?

“Working in the game I still love. Every day I get to help people with their game and see them improve. Beyond that, I love creating a fun environment in the shop when the members come in and having a good laugh together.”

What do you never go to work without?

“A sense of humour!”