Gentle’s touch leads the way at Queensland Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

The driver was working and the flatstick behaving as Cooper Gentle took a one-stroke lead on day one of the 2022 Queensland PGA Associate Championship at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club in the City of Logan.

Calm conditions greeted the 95 players to the twisting, exacting Windaroo Lakes layout with Gentle’s five-under 67 one clear of Pymble Golf Club’s Reid Brown (68).

Currently in his second year of the Membership Pathway Program at Rich River Golf Club, Gentle was playing Windaroo Lakes for the first time but took no time to adjust, peeling off four birdies and an eagle at the par-4 sixth to edge one ahead.

“I have never played or seen the course before so to be leading after Round 1 is a surprise however very happy to be,” said Gentle.

“I hit my driver well, had no three-putts and also eagled a par 4 so it was a satisfying round.”

Brown also had not seen the course before Monday’s opening round, taking a conversative approach from the tee to plot his way around the course.

“Not knowing where I was going, I decided to use my 3-iron off most tees,” Brown added.

“I only hit my driver three times which helped me navigate safely around the course.

“I had an eagle on hole three but my highlight was having a birdie on hole 16 which is up there with one of the toughest par 4s I have ever played.”

Rounding out the top five and a further two shots back are the trio of Nicholas Barney (Qld), Bailey Arnott (Qld) and Sheradyn Johnson (VIC) after firing rounds of two-under 70.

Round 2 of the 2022 Queensland PGA Associate Championship will begin Tuesday morning at 7am at the Windaroo Golf Club in the City of Logan.

