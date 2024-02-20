Gale’s renewed push for Order of Merit rewards - PGA of Australia

As he did on Sunday at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort, Daniel Gale may be timing his charge on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit to perfection.

On a marathon final day of the Webex Players Series Hunter Valley where he and Victorian amateur Phoenix Campbell went toe-to-toe over 34 holes, Gale’s birdies on the 70th and 72nd holes would ultimately prove the difference, finishing one clear of the Queensland PGA champion.

Like Campbell, Gale was chasing his second win of the season after taking out the Tailor-Made Building Services NT PGA back in August.

From that point, one of the three cards on the DP World Tour was an obvious target, a target that is now more clearly in view with just two events left in the season.

With three-time winner Kazuma Kobori consolidating his place as the notional No.1 with a third-place finish, Gale’s victory elevated him seven spots to fourth and positioned to graduate to the DP World Tour.

“The ultimate end goal is to win,” said Gale, who boasts the Sandbelt Invitational with his two Tour wins this summer.

“I’ve set goals numerous times in the past and plans change and all that. I just want to go out there and play golf and wherever it leaves me at the end of the season, it leaves me.

“Obviously, I want to play somewhere. I want to get one of those DP World Tour spots.

“At the end of the day, I can only just play my best golf, and wherever that leaves me, it leaves me.”

Players are enjoying a week off this week as preparations for the $NZ2 million New Zealand Open at the Millbrook Resort ramp up.

Given the prize money on offer, it is the event that can reshape the final top three on the Order of Merit.

In what will be his first event on home soil since turning professional last November, Kobori is eager to cement his status on the DP World Tour later this year.

“I am going to take some rest, I really need it, because it is going to be a big week next week,” Kobori conceded.

“Two courses, so that means double practice rounds. So going to have to be well rested and I’ll be ready to fire.”

With three wins and a third from his past five starts, Kobori has climbed 756 in the Official World Golf Ranking to a career high of 407th.

He knows that it has taken more than a one-off win to be so well positioned with two events to play.

“I won the first one and I think I was sitting like seventh or so,” Kobori said.

“Then won the week after that and it bumped me up to second and the more you win, the more cushion you have, if that makes sense.

“Just makes it easier but you kind of get used to what it takes and then you just go out there and give it your all.”