FOX SPORTS and Kayo to broadcast Aussie Tour events

The Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship and New Zealand Open will be broadcast on FOX SPORTS Australia, following a landmark agreement that strengthens the PGA of Australia’s pursuit to growing golf in the country.

As an Official Media Partner of the PGA and the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, FOX SPORTS holds the Australian rights to broadcast the two events, which will be broadcast on FOX SPORTS, on Foxtel, and also available to stream live and on demand on the dedicated sports platform Kayo.

Under the agreement FOX SPORTS and Kayo coverage will be provided by the PGA’s popular streaming platform, PGATV, which has previously showcased the country’s most talented golfers at the Queensland PGA, Western Australia PGA and Victorian PGA championships.

PGA of Australia Commercial Director Michael McDonald said the PGA was looking to transition more tournaments currently being streamed via PGATV onto broadcast television.

“This new agreement is a great result for our Tour, as it provides the opportunity for Australian fans unable to attend our tournaments with the option of enjoying them on television via FOX SPORTS and Kayo,” Mr McDonald said.

“The ISPS HANDA Tour of Australasia has such a rich history of Australians going on to compete on the world stage and these televised events provide our fans an opportunity to get to know and watch the many talented players on our tour both emerging and existing.”

The Queensland PGA Championship will be staged at City Golf Club for the 11th consecutive year.

The event, 13-16 February, is one of the feature events on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

The Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship broadcast times:

Saturday 15 February

Live on Fox Sports 505 & Kayo

AEDST: 1:30pm–4:30pm

Sunday 16 February

Live on Fox Sports 507 & Kayo

AEDST: 12pm-5pm

The NZ Open broadcast times (subject to change):

Thursday 27 and Friday 28 February

Fox Sports – Channel 503

VIC/NSW – 1pm-5pm

QLD – 12pm-4pm

SA – 12:30pm-4:30pm

WA – 10am-2pm

Saturday 29 February

Fox Sports – 503

VIC/NSW – 12pm-3pm

QLD – 11am-2pm

SA – 11:30am-2:30pm

WA – 9am-12pm

Sunday 1 March

Fox Sports – 506 (Replay Coverage)

VIC/NSW – from 6pm

QLD – from 5pm

SA – from 5.30pm

WA – from 3pm