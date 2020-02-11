FOX SPORTS and Kayo to broadcast Aussie Tour events

The Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship and New Zealand Open will be broadcast on FOX SPORTS Australia, following a landmark agreement that strengthens the PGA of Australia’s pursuit to growing golf in the country.
As an Official Media Partner of the PGA and the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, FOX SPORTS holds the Australian rights to broadcast the two events, which will be broadcast on FOX SPORTS, on Foxtel, and also available to stream live and on demand on the dedicated sports platform Kayo.
Under the agreement FOX SPORTS and Kayo coverage will be provided by the PGA’s popular streaming platform, PGATV, which has previously showcased the country’s most talented golfers at the Queensland PGA, Western Australia PGA and Victorian PGA championships.
PGA of Australia Commercial Director Michael McDonald said the PGA was looking to transition more tournaments currently being streamed via PGATV onto broadcast television.
“This new agreement is a great result for our Tour, as it provides the opportunity for Australian fans unable to attend our tournaments with the option of enjoying them on television via FOX SPORTS and Kayo,” Mr McDonald said.
“The ISPS HANDA Tour of Australasia has such a rich history of Australians going on to compete on the world stage and these televised events provide our fans an opportunity to get to know and watch the many talented players on our tour both emerging and existing.”
The Queensland PGA Championship will be staged at City Golf Club for the 11th consecutive year.
The event, 13-16 February, is one of the feature events on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.
The Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship broadcast times:
Saturday 15 February
Live on Fox Sports 505 & Kayo
AEDST: 1:30pm–4:30pm
Sunday 16 February
Live on Fox Sports 507 & Kayo
AEDST: 12pm-5pm
The NZ Open broadcast times (subject to change):
Thursday 27 and Friday 28 February
Fox Sports – Channel 503
VIC/NSW – 1pm-5pm
QLD – 12pm-4pm
SA – 12:30pm-4:30pm
WA – 10am-2pm
Saturday 29 February
Fox Sports – 503
VIC/NSW – 12pm-3pm
QLD – 11am-2pm
SA – 11:30am-2:30pm
WA – 9am-12pm
Sunday 1 March
Fox Sports – 506 (Replay Coverage)
VIC/NSW – from 6pm
QLD – from 5pm
SA – from 5.30pm
WA – from 3pm