For Sale! All of Greg Norman’s golf clubs

First was the $US40 million Colorado ranch. Next was the $US55 million sprawling Florida estate. Now, in the latest indicator that he is downsizing ahead of his return to Australia, Australia’s Greatest Golfer Greg Norman is auctioning off hundreds of personal items of golf equipment from his storied ‘Golf Room’ for charity.

I officially closed my storied Golf Room this year & decided the best option was to use memorabilia to raise money for charity. Now thru July 18th, bid on any one of these pieces on @Golf_Auction where all proceeds will go to @TheFirstTee ⛳️



👉 https://t.co/yGsjazUHBM pic.twitter.com/EN2oaGcO7j — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) July 9, 2021

A personally used and signed TaylorMade R11s driver is currently attracting the highest bid at $US393 and there are a multitude of items any Aussie golf fan would love to have on display in their own golf room at home or added to their golf bag.

Personalised staff Tour golf bags, a host of putters used by Norman himself, wedges and a Royal Melbourne Golf Club driver made specifically for Norman by legendary club maker and 1921 Australian Open champion Arthur Le Fevre are all part of the collection that will raise money for The First Tee program.

“I officially closed my storied Golf Room this year and decided the best option was to use memorabilia to raise money for charity,” the two-time British Open champion said in a post on Instagram.

“Happy to see that many of my clubs, golf bags and putters from my career will find happy homes.”

Only Tiger Woods has been No.1 in the Official World Golf Rankings for longer than Norman’s 331 weeks as he accumulated 88 professional victories throughout his Hall of Fame career.

To bid on any of the auction items visit www.thegolfauction.com/catalog.aspx.