Flynn wins on debut at Maroochy River Pro-Am

Dalby left-hander Lawry Flynn has achieved what most only dream of, earning a share of victory in his professional debut at the 2021 Schweppes Maroochy River Pro-Am on Friday.

After Katelyn Must posted 4-under 68 in the early groups at Maroochy River Golf Club, Flynn and Gavin Fairfax left their run late before finishing ties at the top at 5-under 67.

Top amateur and tied for eighth overall at the ISUZU Queensland Open in March, Flynn began to consider the prospect of turning professional sooner rather than later.

He attended PGA Tour of Australasia Qualifying School at Moonah Links in April and finished tied for 30th, good enough to earn a Tour card and convince him to take the plunge into the play-for-pay ranks.

The 2019 Malaysian Amateur winner, Flynn finished third at the NT PGA two years ago but began nervously on Friday, his first tee shot wayward on his way to a par at the par-5 fifth.

He bounced back with a birdie at the seventh and when he made five birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round was in position to push for a first-up triumph.

He dropped a shot at the challenging 18th hole at Maroochy River but a birdie on his penultimate hole – the 410-metre par-4 third – was enough to draw level with Fairfax and take a share of the winner’s purse.

“To get a win in my first event is pretty cool,” said Flynn.

“Other than my opening tee shot I drove the ball really well today.

“If you can get off the tee well around here it definitely makes your approach shots easier and I was able to capitalise on that.”

Winner of the Redland Bay Open match at his home club in April, Fairfax started strong on Friday with birdies at two of his first four holes before giving one back at the third.

Like Flynn, Fairfax found form in the middle of his round, peeling off five birdies in the space of seven holes to ascend the leaderboard in rapid fashion.

“I felt good out there today,” said Fairfax, a nominee for Queensland Trainee of the Year last year.

“I have only played here once or twice before but the course suits the way I play.

Once again showing her affinity for the Maroochy River layout after finishing in a tie for fourth last year, Must was one of four players who shared third place at 4-under 68 along with Michael Wright, Daniel Gale and Kade McBride.

Sunshine Coast local Atomu Watanabe used an eagle at the par-5 17th to earn a share of seventh place after a round of 3-under 69, tied with Ben Eccles and Brett Rankin.

The next event on the adidas Pro-Am schedule is the Mt Coolum Pro-Am on Monday July 12.