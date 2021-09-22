Finalists announced for QLD Golf Industry Awards

The Queensland Golf Industry is pleased to announce the finalists for its upcoming Awards Night to be held at The Star – Gold Coast on Thursday 28th October, 2021.
Represented by the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of QLD and Golf Management Australia, the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night acknowledges the achievements the finalists have accomplished during a time that the game has experienced unprecedented activity.
“We have had a record number of nominations in many categories this year and it is pleasing to see so many deserving individuals, golf clubs and events,” said PGA State Manager Broc Greenhalgh.
“The judging period was expanded this year due to a move of the Awards Night from its traditional March date to its new home in October, and therefore award nominees were judged on their activity for the period of January 2020 to July 2021.”
Golf Australia State Manager Luke Bates explained how the evening is a great opportunity to bring the industry together at a really important time.
“The game of golf has been extremely busy at golf facilities since the beginning of the pandemic and our focus has now turned to maintaining the momentum that the game is experiencing. The awards night recognizes those who will play an integral part,” said Bates.
Having all areas of the industry represented by governing bodies, the night is truly an industry-wide event and, as Golf Management Australia (QLD) President Aaron Muirhead explained, it’s an integral part of the golfing calendar.
“It is an opportunity, not only to look back at those who have excelled, though to celebrate the health of the game,” said Muirhead.
“We are fortunate that our game was well geared to thrive over the past 18 months and after the awards were conducted virtually last year, this year’s awards night is another milestone that we are close to returning to a new normal.”
The unsung heroes of our sport are often those who prepare our playing surfaces and for this reason recognising the golf club ground staff has become an increasingly important part of the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night.
Golf Course Superintendent Association (QLD) President Paul McLean is pleased to see the support that this part of the industry has received over recent times.
“Golf courses are busier than ever. To keep them in the condition we have come to expect in QLD has been tough, however there have been some standouts during the last 18 months and we look forward to putting them up in lights,” said McLean.
The finalists for their respective awards (in alphabetical order) are:
Golf Club of the Year
Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members)
Golf Supplier of the Year
Junior Program of the Year (MyGolf Centres of the Month – QLD)
Volunteer of the Year
Coach of the Year (Game Development)
Manager of the Year
Coach of the Year (High Performance)
Club Professional of the Year
Management Professional of the Year
Golf Club Staff Member of the Year
Golf Club Board Member of the Year
Tournament of the Year
Superintendents Achievement Award
Metropolitan Tournament of the Year
Regional Tournament of the Year
PGA Legends Tournament of the Year
Golf Course Turf Apprentice of the Year
PGA IGI Excellence in Golf Education Award
Additional awards presented at the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night that don’t attract finalists include:
