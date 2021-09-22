Finalists announced for QLD Golf Industry Awards


The Queensland Golf Industry is pleased to announce the finalists for its upcoming Awards Night to be held at The Star – Gold Coast on Thursday 28th October, 2021.

Represented by the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of QLD and Golf Management Australia, the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night acknowledges the achievements the finalists have accomplished during a time that the game has experienced unprecedented activity.

“We have had a record number of nominations in many categories this year and it is pleasing to see so many deserving individuals, golf clubs and events,” said PGA State Manager Broc Greenhalgh.

“The judging period was expanded this year due to a move of the Awards Night from its traditional March date to its new home in October, and therefore award nominees were judged on their activity for the period of January 2020 to July 2021.”

Golf Australia State Manager Luke Bates explained how the evening is a great opportunity to bring the industry together at a really important time.

“The game of golf has been extremely busy at golf facilities since the beginning of the pandemic and our focus has now turned to maintaining the momentum that the game is experiencing. The awards night recognizes those who will play an integral part,” said Bates.

Having all areas of the industry represented by governing bodies, the night is truly an industry-wide event and, as Golf Management Australia (QLD) President Aaron Muirhead explained, it’s an integral part of the golfing calendar.

“It is an opportunity, not only to look back at those who have excelled, though to celebrate the health of the game,” said Muirhead.

“We are fortunate that our game was well geared to thrive over the past 18 months and after the awards were conducted virtually last year, this year’s awards night is another milestone that we are close to returning to a new normal.”

The unsung heroes of our sport are often those who prepare our playing surfaces and for this reason recognising the golf club ground staff has become an increasingly important part of the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night.

Golf Course Superintendent Association (QLD) President Paul McLean is pleased to see the support that this part of the industry has received over recent times.

“Golf courses are busier than ever. To keep them in the condition we have come to expect in QLD has been tough, however there have been some standouts during the last 18 months and we look forward to putting them up in lights,” said McLean.

The finalists for their respective awards (in alphabetical order) are:

Golf Club of the Year

  • Maroochy River Golf Club
  • Noosa Springs Golf and Spa Resort
  • Pine Rivers Golf Club
  • Redcliffe Golf Club
  • Virginia Golf Club

Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members)

  • Babinda Golf Club
  • Dalby Golf Club
  • Maleny Golf Club
  • North Stradbroke Island Golf Club

Golf Supplier of the Year

  • Acushnet Golf Australia
  • adidas
  • Callaway Golf
  • Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
  • De Bortoli Wines
  • MiClub
  • Schweppes
  • SParms
  • TaylorMade Golf
  • Toro Australia
  • Under Armour

Junior Program of the Year (MyGolf Centres of the Month – QLD)

  • Atherton Golf Club
  • Burleigh Golf Club
  • Brisbane Golf Club
  • Bundaberg Golf Club
  • Cairns Golf Club
  • Carbrook Golf Club
  • Half Moon Bay Golf Club
  • KDV Sport
  • Keperra Country Golf Club
  • Kingaroy Golf Club
  • Maroochy River Golf Club
  • The Glades Driving Range
  • Townsville Golf Club
  • Victoria Park Golf Complex
  • Virginia Golf Club
  • Wynnum Golf Club

Volunteer of the Year

  • Noel Dowd – Murgon Golf Club
  • Leigh Madsen – Gailes Golf Club
  • Jane McFarlane – Gatton Jubilee Golf Club
  • Terry Payne – Links Hope Island Golf Club
  • Kay Tischler – Bundaberg Golf Club

Coach of the Year (Game Development)

  • John Collins – Brookwater Golf Club
  • Asha Hargreaves – Brisbane Golf Club
  • Michael Jones – Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club
  • Mick Murnane – Bundaberg Golf Club
  • Jay Simpson – First Swing
  • John Hempstock – Pacific Golf Club

Manager of the Year

  • Mitch Bligh – Townsville Golf Club
  • Mark Brady – Noosa Springs Golf and Spa Resort
  • Geoff Kuehner – Brisbane Golf Club
  • Kerry Newsome – Redcliffe Golf Club
  • Chris Richards – Yeppoon Golf Club
  • Tracey-Lea Tiley – Links Hope Island

Coach of the Year (High Performance)

  • Dominic Azzopardi – Peregian Golf Club
  • Grant Field – Pelican Waters Golf Club
  • Michael Jones – Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club
  • Ji McBryde – KDV Sport
  • David NAble – Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club
  • Richard Woodhouse – KDV Sport

Club Professional of the Year

  • Chris Adnams – Redcliffe Golf Club
  • Brent Barlow – Gailes Golf Club
  • Tony Di Tommaso – Carbrook Golf Club
  • Anthony Newey – Victoria Park Golf Club
  • John Victorsen JNR – Wantima Country Club
  • Peter Zealley – Keperra Country Golf Club

Management Professional of the Year

  • Luke Altschwager – Parkwood Village
  • Mitchell Bligh – Townsville Golf Club
  • Tim Porter – Victoria Park Golf Club
  • Scott Wagstaff – Carbrook Golf Club
  • Andrew Webb – City Golf Club
  • Dale Williamson – Pelican Waters Golf Club

Golf Club Staff Member of the Year

  • Warren Austin – Gailes Golf Club
  • Todd Brown – Parkwood Village
  • Nathalie Fagerberg – Links Hope Island
  • Keiron Judges – Links Hope Island
  • Aaron Scanlan – Brookwater Golf Club
  • Sutthichai Sukplang – Tally Valley Golf Club

Golf Club Board Member of the Year

  • Kathleen Griffith – Hervey Bay Golf Club
  • Joey Lyttle – Wolston Park Golf Club
  • Peter Winfield – Cairns Golf Club
  • Greg Warden – Goondiwindi Golf Club

Tournament of the Year

  • Elgin Valley Beerwah Legends Pro-Am
  • Maroochy River Legends Pro-Am
  • Hutchinson Builders Redcliffe Pro-Am
  • Royal Queensland Legends Pro-Am
  • Coca-Cola City of Brisbane Pro-Am (Victoria Park Golf Club)
  • Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am

Superintendents Achievement Award

  • Stuart Campbell – Maroochy River Golf Club
  • Danny Foote – Links Hope Island
  • Stewart Poole – Gailes Golf Club

Metropolitan Tournament of the Year

  • Belle Property Bulimba Pro-Am
  • Maroochy River Pro-Am
  • Hutchinson Builders Redcliffe Pro-Am
  • Coca-Cola City of Brisbane Pro-Am (Victoria Park Golf Club)
  • Breakas Beach Resort Vanuatu Virginia Pro-Am
  • TruHealth Solutions Windaroo Lakes Pro-Am 

Regional Tournament of the Year

  • Downer Blackwater Pro-Am
  • Manuplex Emu Park Pro-Am
  • Kooralbyn Valley Pro-Am
  • Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am
  • Pacific GWM – Haval Tin Can Bay Pro-Am
  • Oaky Creek Coal Tieri Pro-Am

PGA Legends Tournament of the Year

  • Eligin Valley Beerwah Legends Pro-Am
  • Brisbane Legends Pro-Am
  • Maroochy River Legends Pro-Am
  • Rowes Bay Legends Pro-Am
  • Royal Queensland Legends Pro-Am
  • Tropical Auto Group Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am 

Golf Course Turf Apprentice of the Year

  • Nick McClymont – Headland Golf Club
  • Jesse McGilvray – Palmer Colonial 

PGA IGI Excellence in Golf Education Award

  • Sean Bradfield
  • Shannon Coad
  • Le Zhang

Additional awards presented at the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night that don’t attract finalists include:

  • Services to Golf Award
  • Male Amateur Golfer of the Year
  • Female Amateur Golfer of the Year
  • Junior Female Amateur Golfer of the Year
  • Junior Male Amateur Golfer of the Year

To book your tickets or for further details about the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night, please visit www.qldgolfindustryawards.com.au or alternatively contact the PGA (QLD/NT) office on 07 5657 6100 or via email [email protected].


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Finalists announced for QLD Golf Industry Awards
More clubs to follow Royal Melbourne's 'no jab, no play' policy
PGA grounding good for business
Aussies on Tour: Oh second again, Leishman’s charge falls short