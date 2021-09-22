Finalists announced for QLD Golf Industry Awards

The Queensland Golf Industry is pleased to announce the finalists for its upcoming Awards Night to be held at The Star – Gold Coast on Thursday 28th October, 2021.

Represented by the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of QLD and Golf Management Australia, the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night acknowledges the achievements the finalists have accomplished during a time that the game has experienced unprecedented activity.

“We have had a record number of nominations in many categories this year and it is pleasing to see so many deserving individuals, golf clubs and events,” said PGA State Manager Broc Greenhalgh.

“The judging period was expanded this year due to a move of the Awards Night from its traditional March date to its new home in October, and therefore award nominees were judged on their activity for the period of January 2020 to July 2021.”

Golf Australia State Manager Luke Bates explained how the evening is a great opportunity to bring the industry together at a really important time.

“The game of golf has been extremely busy at golf facilities since the beginning of the pandemic and our focus has now turned to maintaining the momentum that the game is experiencing. The awards night recognizes those who will play an integral part,” said Bates.

Having all areas of the industry represented by governing bodies, the night is truly an industry-wide event and, as Golf Management Australia (QLD) President Aaron Muirhead explained, it’s an integral part of the golfing calendar.

“It is an opportunity, not only to look back at those who have excelled, though to celebrate the health of the game,” said Muirhead.

“We are fortunate that our game was well geared to thrive over the past 18 months and after the awards were conducted virtually last year, this year’s awards night is another milestone that we are close to returning to a new normal.”

The unsung heroes of our sport are often those who prepare our playing surfaces and for this reason recognising the golf club ground staff has become an increasingly important part of the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night.

Golf Course Superintendent Association (QLD) President Paul McLean is pleased to see the support that this part of the industry has received over recent times.

“Golf courses are busier than ever. To keep them in the condition we have come to expect in QLD has been tough, however there have been some standouts during the last 18 months and we look forward to putting them up in lights,” said McLean.

The finalists for their respective awards (in alphabetical order) are:

Golf Club of the Year

Maroochy River Golf Club

Noosa Springs Golf and Spa Resort

Pine Rivers Golf Club

Redcliffe Golf Club

Virginia Golf Club

Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members)

Babinda Golf Club

Dalby Golf Club

Maleny Golf Club

North Stradbroke Island Golf Club

Golf Supplier of the Year

Acushnet Golf Australia

adidas

Callaway Golf

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

De Bortoli Wines

MiClub

Schweppes

SParms

TaylorMade Golf

Toro Australia

Under Armour

Junior Program of the Year (MyGolf Centres of the Month – QLD)

Atherton Golf Club

Burleigh Golf Club

Brisbane Golf Club

Bundaberg Golf Club

Cairns Golf Club

Carbrook Golf Club

Half Moon Bay Golf Club

KDV Sport

Keperra Country Golf Club

Kingaroy Golf Club

Maroochy River Golf Club

The Glades Driving Range

Townsville Golf Club

Victoria Park Golf Complex

Virginia Golf Club

Wynnum Golf Club

Volunteer of the Year

Noel Dowd – Murgon Golf Club

Leigh Madsen – Gailes Golf Club

Jane McFarlane – Gatton Jubilee Golf Club

Terry Payne – Links Hope Island Golf Club

Kay Tischler – Bundaberg Golf Club

Coach of the Year (Game Development)

John Collins – Brookwater Golf Club

Asha Hargreaves – Brisbane Golf Club

Michael Jones – Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club

Mick Murnane – Bundaberg Golf Club

Jay Simpson – First Swing

John Hempstock – Pacific Golf Club

Manager of the Year

Mitch Bligh – Townsville Golf Club

Mark Brady – Noosa Springs Golf and Spa Resort

Geoff Kuehner – Brisbane Golf Club

Kerry Newsome – Redcliffe Golf Club

Chris Richards – Yeppoon Golf Club

Tracey-Lea Tiley – Links Hope Island

Coach of the Year (High Performance)

Dominic Azzopardi – Peregian Golf Club

Grant Field – Pelican Waters Golf Club

Michael Jones – Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club

Ji McBryde – KDV Sport

David NAble – Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club

Richard Woodhouse – KDV Sport

Club Professional of the Year

Chris Adnams – Redcliffe Golf Club

Brent Barlow – Gailes Golf Club

Tony Di Tommaso – Carbrook Golf Club

Anthony Newey – Victoria Park Golf Club

John Victorsen JNR – Wantima Country Club

Peter Zealley – Keperra Country Golf Club

Management Professional of the Year

Luke Altschwager – Parkwood Village

Mitchell Bligh – Townsville Golf Club

Tim Porter – Victoria Park Golf Club

Scott Wagstaff – Carbrook Golf Club

Andrew Webb – City Golf Club

Dale Williamson – Pelican Waters Golf Club

Golf Club Staff Member of the Year

Warren Austin – Gailes Golf Club

Todd Brown – Parkwood Village

Nathalie Fagerberg – Links Hope Island

Keiron Judges – Links Hope Island

Aaron Scanlan – Brookwater Golf Club

Sutthichai Sukplang – Tally Valley Golf Club

Golf Club Board Member of the Year

Kathleen Griffith – Hervey Bay Golf Club

Joey Lyttle – Wolston Park Golf Club

Peter Winfield – Cairns Golf Club

Greg Warden – Goondiwindi Golf Club

Tournament of the Year

Elgin Valley Beerwah Legends Pro-Am

Maroochy River Legends Pro-Am

Hutchinson Builders Redcliffe Pro-Am

Royal Queensland Legends Pro-Am

Coca-Cola City of Brisbane Pro-Am (Victoria Park Golf Club)

Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am

Superintendents Achievement Award

Stuart Campbell – Maroochy River Golf Club

Danny Foote – Links Hope Island

Stewart Poole – Gailes Golf Club

Metropolitan Tournament of the Year

Belle Property Bulimba Pro-Am

Maroochy River Pro-Am

Hutchinson Builders Redcliffe Pro-Am

Coca-Cola City of Brisbane Pro-Am (Victoria Park Golf Club)

Breakas Beach Resort Vanuatu Virginia Pro-Am

TruHealth Solutions Windaroo Lakes Pro-Am

Regional Tournament of the Year

Downer Blackwater Pro-Am

Manuplex Emu Park Pro-Am

Kooralbyn Valley Pro-Am

Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am

Pacific GWM – Haval Tin Can Bay Pro-Am

Oaky Creek Coal Tieri Pro-Am

PGA Legends Tournament of the Year

Eligin Valley Beerwah Legends Pro-Am

Brisbane Legends Pro-Am

Maroochy River Legends Pro-Am

Rowes Bay Legends Pro-Am

Royal Queensland Legends Pro-Am

Tropical Auto Group Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am

Golf Course Turf Apprentice of the Year

Nick McClymont – Headland Golf Club

Jesse McGilvray – Palmer Colonial

PGA IGI Excellence in Golf Education Award

Sean Bradfield

Shannon Coad

Le Zhang

Additional awards presented at the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night that don’t attract finalists include:

Services to Golf Award

Male Amateur Golfer of the Year

Female Amateur Golfer of the Year

Junior Female Amateur Golfer of the Year

Junior Male Amateur Golfer of the Year

To book your tickets or for further details about the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night, please visit www.qldgolfindustryawards.com.au or alternatively contact the PGA (QLD/NT) office on 07 5657 6100 or via email [email protected].