Ferguson fires to win Warragul Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

It took just two starts for Perth’s Ben Ferguson to win for the first time on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, a one-stroke winner at the Gippsland BMW Warragul Country Club Pro-Am.

Returning to Warragul just a month after the Gippsland Super 6 on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, Ferguson recaptured the form that earned him a place in the match play section to come out on top.

His round of five-under 66 gave him a one-shot advantage from Kyle Michel (67) with Lachlan Aylen (68) third and marks an impressive start to his Pro-Am career.

Following a five-day drive across the Nullarbor in his trusty campervan, Ferguson was tied for fifth at the Heritage Helpers Cup Pro-Am on Friday before securing a breakthrough win just 24 hours later at Warragul.

“This is my second pro-am ever, really,” explained Ferguson, who played his front nine in three-under and added an eagle at four and birdie at six to claim victory.

“Played Heritage yesterday, came fifth yesterday and came here and got the win which is pretty exciting.

“It was pretty windy in the morning conditions. Got off to a good start and carried it on into the back nine.

“There were a few scores coming at me in the afternoon but managed to hang on so pretty stoked with that.

“I’ve had a few looks at Warragul. It’s always in great nick and it was in great nick today. Looking forward to coming back here in the future.”

The future is very much part of Ferguson’s thinking in joining the Pro-Am swing.

His second-place finish at the WA PGA Championship at Kalgoorlie puts him 20th on the PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit at the halfway mark of the season and with high aspirations for the nine events left on the schedule.

Campervan across the Nullarbor

“I think I’m around 20th on the Order of Merit so looking for a couple of wins in the back half of the season and try and jump up the Order of Merit and do something with it,” he added.

“Definitely about trying to get one of those top three spots and a DP World Tour card. Anyone who is playing the Aussie Tour schedule is looking at trying to get one of those top three spots and the Australasian Tour are providing a lot of great opportunities for us players to get up to one of the main tours.

“I’m still a little bit rusty from coming across the Nullarbor, that five-day drive took a toll on my body. I’ll do three or four days of hard practice and get everything tuned up and get stuck back into it.”

