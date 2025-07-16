Birthday boy Scott eyeing more majors - PGA of Australia

Adam Scott’s final preparations for the 153rd Open Championship included playing a practice round with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Elvis Smylie and being serenaded on the 10th tee as he seeks to add to his major tally.

Making his way into the final group at the US Open in his last major start, Scott turned 45 on Wednesday as he prepares for his 25th consecutive start at the game’s oldest major. Although others speak glowingly of his potential milestone of 100 straight major starts that would arrive at next year’s US Open, the Queenslander is more focused on another number.

“Yeah, the numbers are getting big. What’s not big is my major wins, so I’d like to change that, double it this week,” Scott told Australian media on Wednesday afternoon at Royal Portrush.

“I’ve worked hard to keep myself in this spot and I really don’t have any results to show for how good I feel like I’ve played this year, which is part of golf and frustrating.

“But the reality is, I mean, I don’t know, I hope I can do this for another 10 years, but that’s going to be … it only gets harder and harder.

“So this week’s my best opportunity to win a major. That’s every major I play probably from now on. That’s how I’m going to feel and I still feel like I sacrifice a lot to keep myself in this position, so I want to make the most of it.”

Part of the formula to make the most of the return to Northern Ireland for The Open is caddie John Limanti picking back up his bag, while the return to links golf fits the former world No.1’s eye and game that still shows plenty of power with his drives regularly besting Smylie during a friendly money game.

“He was here in ‘19 with me, so not that we did any good, but he’s been here before, done it. It’s nothing new,” he said of Limanti who carried his bag for Scott in 2019 when Shane Lowry lifted the Claret Jug and the first Australian to win The Masters missed the weekend.

“I think that’s the big thing, but it’s nice to have him back on the bag. We worked three years together before and a familiar face and we’re kind of in our second honeymoon still, so that’s good news. We’ll see how this week treats us, but we’ll keep the love going for the moment.

“My game’s in good shape. I mean the course is great and it’s demanding. It’s going to require a lot of good shots this week. I think scrambling all week’s going to be tough around here, so you really want to be hitting some greens and hopefully the game can hold up for four days and take some of the stress out of a major away.”

Out alongside Rickie Fowler and Ethan Fang for the first round, Scott was also in the hunt during the US PGA Championship before his US Open challenge, suggesting his mission to add a second major title to his haul is not out of the question this week.

Scott’s playing partner for the final day of practice, Smylie, certainly impressed by his game, albeit slightly sheepish as he admitted he forgot it was his a special day for his “role model” until the crowd broke into song at the 10th not that Scott was too worried.

“I actually did, but I completely forgot when I got to him on the first tee,” Smylie said of Scott’s birthday.

“But it was a really nice moment on the 10th hole, there was about 50 guys, volunteers, players, spectators started singing him happy birthday and I’m like, oh yeah, I actually, I do remember now. And then I’m like, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t say that on the first. He’s like, mate, I’ve stopped counting them’.”

He might have stopped counting years, but with a clear fire in his belly Scott is certainly still counting majors and hopes to make a significant addition this week.

