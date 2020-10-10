Felton wins 2020 #WAPGA

Jarryd Felton has won the 2020 TX Civil & Logistics WA PGA Championship following a course record-equalling 8-under final round at Kalgoorlie Golf Course.

The 2019 WA PGA runner-up started the third and final round just one stroke back from leaders Brett Rumford and Braden Becker and quickly set about closing the gap.

From the penultimate group Felton started his round with a birdie on the first, but it was a streak of birdies from holes 10 to 14 that saw him rocket out to a four-stroke lead.

An 18th-hole chip in for eagle from Brett Rumford was not enough to reign in Felton’s 13-under total, Rumford finishing just one stroke back at 12-under.

A final round of 4-under saw Daniel Fox move up to take outright third place, ahead of Becker in fourth. Daniel Hoeve took out fifth place.

The victory is Felton’s third on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, adding to his 2015 NSW PGA Championship and 2017 NZ PGA Championship wins.

More to come.

View the final TX Civil & Logistics WA PGA Championship leaderboard here.