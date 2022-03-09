Familiar names among Scramble Championship contenders - PGA of Australia

Decorated PGA Professionals and the grandson of an Open champion will lead 29 teams of amateurs at The Scramble Championship Final at Twin Waters Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast, the Scramble’s official holiday destination, from this Friday.

On the back of the golfing boom, The Scramble boasted one of its largest seasons in recent times.

A total of 32,364 participants teed it up in 372 local and 28 regional qualifying events throughout Australia, all for the chance to be one of the 116 amateurs who will represent their respective golf clubs at the Championship Final.

The Mixed and Women’s competitions will be conducted over three rounds at Twin Waters Golf Club with the finalists to also enjoy the off-course hospitality that The Scramble has become famous for.

There are 23 teams competing in the Mixed event including Campbelltown Golf Club, who won the fast-track competition with Head Professional Scott Martyn to bypass the Regional Final and book their place at Twin Waters.

There are six Women’s teams taking part with Blackwood Golf Club in Adelaide to be represented in both divisions and led by PGA Professionals Matthew Dent and Chris West.

The grandson of 1960 Open champion Kel Nagle, Jake Nagle represented Australia at the 2015 International Challenge and is back at The Scramble Final with his team from Queanbeyan Golf Club in the ACT.

Other teams expected to feature in the Mixed competition is the Shelly Beach Golf Club led by Leigh McKechnie, Lisa Jean and her team from Deniliquin Golf Club and 2018 PGA Professionals Championship winner Scott Laycock and the team from Kingston Beach Golf Club.

Joining Blackwood in the Women’s competition are Prospect Vale Golf Club, Gosford Golf Club, Rossdale Golf Club, The Vines Golf Club and Wynnum Golf Club.

To follow the daily score updates or express your interest in playing in the next edition of The Scramble visit thescramble.com.au.

2020/2021 The Scramble Championship Final teams

Mixed

Queanbeyan Golf Club (Jake Nagle)

Armidale Golf Club (Andrew Campbell)

Bankstown Golf Club (Lee Hunt)

Campbelltown Golf Club (Scott Martyn)

Shelly Beach Golf Club (Leigh McKechnie)

The Links Shell Cove (Robby Stephenson)

Wellington Golf Club (Jake O’Brien)

Worrigee Links Golf Club (Paul Maiolo)

Capel Golf Club (Braden Becker)

Ballina Golf Club (Brenton Parrish)

Gladstone Golf Club (Jamie Bashforth)

Mt Coolum Golf Club (Tyron-Jaye King)

Sandy Gallop Golf Club (Alan Staines)

Tropics Golf Club (Tara Jenkins)

Blackwood Golf Club (Matthew Dent)

Clare Golf Club (Cody Sherratt)

Kingston Beach Golf Club (Scott Laycock)

Perth Golf Network (Jarred McCosh)

Cobram Barooga Golf Club (Michael Macgregor)

Deniliquin Golf Club (Lisa Jean)

Eynesbury Golf Club (Lachlan Aylen)

Waterford Valley Golf Club (Carl Smedley)

The Springs Golf Club (TBC)

Women’s

Rossdale Golf Club (Shane Butler)

Prospect Vale Golf Club (Bryce Gorham)

Gosford Golf Club (Kieran Moran)

Blackwood Golf Club (Chris West)

Wynnum Golf Club (Patrick Hatton)

The Vines Golf Club (Darren Garrett)