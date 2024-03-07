Fairfax flawless in Keysborough Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

Gavin Fairfax has upstaged a Tour-quality field thanks to a bogey-free 6-under 67 to win the Bendigo Bank Dingley Village Community – Keysborough Golf Club Pro-Am.

With just two events left in the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series season, Fairfax’s first win since the Traralgon Pro-Am in December was well-timed as he seeks to wrap up his Pro-Am category for the 2024/2025 season.

The Brisbane native is looking ahead to Japan Golf Tour Qualifying School in September and will take confidence from a triumph over players the calibre of Matthew Griffin, Marcus Fraser, Braden Becker and Peter Wilson.

“Today was a big turning point,” said Fairfax, who has been top-seven in each of his past three starts.

“I had a bit of rust just because I hadn’t had any tournament rounds until early this year.

“Not having any errors on the card today was a big confidence-booster.

“Played up at Newcastle and went close a couple of times up there. Didn’t quite get over the line but managed to get the win today.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

The last name on the tee sheet as he teed off in the second group off 18 at 12.30pm on Thursday, Fairfax wasted little time in making his way up the leaderboard.

He birdied the par-4 18th and par-5 first to commence his round and picked up shots at five and eight to reach 4-under as he teed off on 10.

He birdied that hole also and, after a run of five pars, picked up his sixth and final birdie of the day at the par-5 16th to finish two strokes clear of Jack Harrison (69), Andrew Kelly (69) and Cameron John (69).

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I haven’t played here for probably four years but the course was absolutely sensational. Couldn’t fault it.

“Got off to a bit of a hot start, didn’t make any bogeys on the day, and got the holes that I should have got.

“Got the short, gettable ones and kept the errors off the card.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Gavin Fairfax 67

T2 Jack Harrison 69

T2 Andrew Kelly 69

T2 Cameron John 69

T5 Edward Donoghue 70

T5 Alex Edge 70

T5 Michael Choi 70

T5 Nathan Page 70

T5 Braden Becker 70

NEXT UP

Less than $1,500 separates the top three on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series Order of Merit heading into the penultimate event of the season, the $50,000 Eynesbury Masters at Eysenbury Golf Course on Saturday. The season then concludes on Sunday with the MMD Geelong 9-Hole Pro-Am at Geelong Golf Club.