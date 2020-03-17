Events postponed due to COVID-19 threat

The PGA of Australia will postpone all sanctioned events from Friday as a precautionary measure to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

Events such as Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series, Ladbrokes Legends Tour, Volkswagen Scramble Regional Finals, and PGA Trainee and Open matches played from Friday 20 March until Friday 1 May are set to be rescheduled later in the year.

It follows the postponement of the Morobe Open and Papua New Guinea Open, which form part of the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series and ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia respectively.

“The health and safety of our Members and stakeholders is at the forefront of everything we do,” said Gavin Kirkman, chief executive of the PGA of Australia.

“We are dealing with unprecedented events worldwide and this measure is a much-needed approach to ensure we are playing our part in flattening the Coronavirus curve.

“We will continue to take the advice of the Australian Government and leading health authorities to decrease the rate of transmission, which will ultimately free up the valuable resources at hospitals and health centres so frontline support staff can appropriately manage the crisis.”

The PGA – guided by the expertise of the Australian Government and leading health authorities – will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future changes.