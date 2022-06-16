Epic duel ends in tie at Blackwater Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

They went toe-to-toe all afternoon but Douglas Klein and Tom Power Horan couldn’t be split in the final round of the Blackwater Pro-Am at Blackwater Golf Club.

A scintillating nine-under 63 on day one gave Klein a two-shot edge, a lead he extended with a birdie at the opening hole of the second round.

Power Horan reduced the deficit to one with birdies at four and six and then when he eagled the par-5 seventh to Klein’s birdie the pair were tied at the top for the first time.

Birdies at his next two holes once again gave Klein the upper hand before Power Horan’s second eagle of his round – this time at the par-5 11th – once again reduced the difference to just one.

Power Horan once again drew level with a birdie at the par-4 14th and after the pair both made birdie at the par-4 16th they remained tied at 15-under par.

Klein gave himself a one-shot buffer heading to the final hole with his seventh birdie of the day at the par-4 17th but his lone bogey for the tournament on the final hole saw he and Power Horan share top spot.

Klein shot 66 to Power Horan’s bogey-free 64 in a gripping final day duel.

“It was great to have an opportunity to play together as the leaders,” said Klein.

“Tom had a couple eagles in the round which kept me on my toes.”

“It was a great battle,” added Power Horan.

“I felt like I was one behind all day which kept me pushing.”

Tim Hart (64) finished third place at eight-under par and Adam Henwood (69) alone in fourth position at seven-under par.

The Blackwater Pro-Am is the fourth event in the 2022 Onsite Rental Group Mining Town Series, Power Horan’s second straight win putting him two strokes clear at 43-under.

With Hart his only challenger at 41-under, it sets up for a thrilling conclusion to the Mining Towns Series at the 36-hole Emerald Pro-Am this weekend.