Endycott's Q-school triumph - PGA of Australia

Australian Harrison Endycott has won the PGA TOUR’s Q-school in Florida, securing full playing rights for a second season.

Endycott, 27, shot a closing 67 at Dye’s Valley Course to close out the 72-hole event by four shots at 15-under par.

He had led the event from the outset having opened with a 65 and shot three more rounds in the 60s.

The top five finishers and ties graduated with PGA TOUR cards.

The Sydney professional spent 2023 on the tour with some good results, but finished 129th on the Fedex Cup list and went back to Q-school having secured only conditional playing rights for 2024.

He will now be able to play a full schedule.

“I’m very proud of myself,” he said afterward. “It’s funny, when you have a bit of a tough year, and you have conditional status, you kind of look at it a little bit like a disappointing year. But now with a win, what do I look at? Is it a good year or a tough year? No, there’s lots of positives. I’m looking forward to a fresh start to the season on tour again.”

New South Welshman John Lyras was the next-best of the half-dozen Australians competing in the Jacksonville area, finishing tied-54th. Victorian Tom Power Horan finished tied-64th.

Endycott is the third Australian to win medallist honours at a tour school this month. Robyn Choi won the LPGA Tour Q-school and Cameron Percy took out the PGA Champions event, with four of the five available spots on the senior tour taken by Aussies.

PHOTO: Harrison Endycott now has full playing rights for the 2024 season. Graphic: PGA TOUR