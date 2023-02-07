Endycott takes Hollywood star's private jet to Monday qualifier - PGA of Australia

Call it a perk of Pebble Beach but Aussie rookie Harrison Endycott has become a part of Monday qualifier folklore by hitching a ride on the private jet of Hollywood A-lister Jason Bateman.

With the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am going to a Monday finish, many players eager to attend the Monday qualifier for the WM Phoenix Open were virtually stranded in California.

Eleven players withdrew from the tournament without completing their third rounds when play ended on Sunday, Endycott playing 54 holes but missing the cut.

The Avondale Golf Club product needed to be in Phoenix the next day to try to play his way into this week’s elevated, $US20 million Phoenix Open but needed some Hollywood help to do it.

Step in Bateman – Ozark, Arrested Development – who had spent the past three days playing with Endycott and fellow Hollywood megastar Josh Duhamel at Pebble Beach.

“We were trying to sort out travel arrangements to get home,” Endycott said in a video posted by Monday Q Info to Twitter, Bateman’s Arrested Development co-star and Smartless podcast co-host, Will Arnett, also on the flight.

“Flights weren’t looking too good for us and Jason was like, ‘Yeah, why don’t you just ride with us to LA and you can figure it out from there.’

“That was really nice of him to let us do that. It was kind of cool. That was my first experience with a private jet. It was awesome.

“I would have liked for it to go about three more hours but, hey, it was fun.

“I was very fortunate and pretty humbled and pretty blessed that Jason was kind enough to do that for us.”

How about this?@harrisonendy96 missed the cut at Pebble and needed to figure out how to make it here for the Monday Q.



So his Am partner @batemanjason who let Harrison hop on his private plane with him to LA. He then found a flight to Phoenix.



Super awesome of Jason. pic.twitter.com/auv7qL2yLG — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) February 6, 2023

Endycott successfully found a flight from Los Angeles to Scottsdale in Phoenix where he lives, was in bed by 11pm Sunday night and then teed it up Monday among the 90 hopefuls playing for three spots.

Unfortunately, Endycott shot 73 to miss out, fellow Scottsdale local Aaron Baddeley missing out by just two shots with a round of four-under 68.