Duke earns shot at second Hamilton Island triumph

South Australian Chris Duke has earned a shot at a second PGA Professionals Championship Final victory after taking out the PGA Professionals Championship of SA at Glenelg Golf Club on Monday.

The national champion at Hamilton Island Golf Club in 2016, Duke’s round of even-par 71 was good enough to secure a one-shot win from Glenelg’s own Connor Chant with Samuel Hughes in third spot with a round of 2-over 73.

With his win Duke secured his sixth appearance at the Championship Final where he not only won five years ago but also held a one-stroke advantage going into the final round in 2018.

The Championship Final will be played at Hamilton Island Golf Club from September 3-5 and South Australia will be represented by Duke and Chant while Michael Clough has secured automatic entry into the 2021 Australian PGA Senior Championship at Richmond Golf Club in November after taking out the over-50 seniors category with a round of 4-over 75.