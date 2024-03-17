Day’s hopes fade at THE PLAYERS - PGA of Australia

Jason Day’s hopes of a second victory at THE PLAYERS Championship stalled on Saturday as Xander Schauffele assumed the lead late in Round 3.

The champion in 2016, Day went out in 2-over 38 but played the back nine in 2-under, the highlight a shot to five feet at the par-3 17th which he converted for birdie.

His even-par round of 72 saw him lose touch with the lead groups, however, dropping 15 spots to be tied for 29th and a distant 11 shots from the lead with just one round to play.

One more round to go… lets make it count 👊🏽 @theplayers pic.twitter.com/A8i9EnJxbh — Jason Day (@JDayGolf) March 16, 2024

Adam Scott (71) and Min Woo Lee (73) also lost ground on the leaderboard in Round 3, Scott dropping six spots to be 3-under and tied for 51st, Lee having two bogeys and a single birdie to end the round at even par and tied for 66th.

While an Aussie win is now highly unlikely at TPC Sawgrass, Lucas Herbert played his way into contention with a round of 8-under 62 at the International Series Macau at Macau Golf and Country Club.

As John Catlin played his way to a two-stroke lead with the first 59 in Asian Tour history, Herbert closed with five birdies in his last seven holes to sit three strokes off the lead.

A winner on both the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, Herbert is excited at the prospect of a Sunday showdown and possible first Asian Tour triumph.

“John has won plenty of tournaments, I have won plenty of tournaments and a few other boys have played plenty as well, and we all know how to get it done,” said Herbert.

“Hopefully I can get in with a sniff with nine to play and do the best I can do.

“It should be a good battle out there.”

Last year’s Hong Kong Open champion Ben Campbell (63) from New Zealand, Martin Trainer (64) and Carlos Ortiz (65), who won the International Series Oman last month, are four behind Catlin, in a tie for fifth.

Australian Travis Smyth (64) is five shots off the lead in a tie for eighth, Maverick Antcliff and Deyen Lawson the next best down in a tie for 41st at 8-under.