Day primed to push for historic medal - PGA of Australia

Jason Day has refused to rule out securing a historic medal for Australia despite a late stumble on day three of the Men’s Golf competition at Le Golf National.

Day has a five-shot deficit to make up in Sunday’s final round to be in medal contention, Spain’s Jon Rahm (66) and Tokyo 2020 champion Xander Schauffele (68) of the US co-leaders after 54 holes at 14-under par.

They have a one-shot lead over Great Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood (69) after a day where the top of the leaderboard came into view for a host of medal hopefuls.

Day (67) and fellow Australian Min Woo Lee (68) were among those to improve their positions significantly before drifting back into the field with late bogeys.

Tied for 10th with one round to play, Queenslander Day had drawn to within one of the lead when he made birdie at 12 to go 6-under on his round.

But dropped shots at both 14 and 17 have left him with little choice if he is to win Australia’s first medal in Olympic golf.

“I’m going to be pushing tomorrow. I need to try and win a medal. That’s my goal,” said a determined Day.

“The other guys that are kind of in the lead, they are going to be thinking a lot. There’s a lot more pressure on them, which is totally understandable.

“Closing for a medal is a lot more difficult than just finishing on a Saturday.”

Day, himself, has given up shots on the back nine each of the first three days.

His struggles off the tee emerged at the par-5 14th, where a missed fairway to the right left the former world No.1 with no option but to hack the ball just 100 metres out of the rough.

The resulting bogey on the second-easiest hole on the golf course set Day back as fellow major winners in Rahm and Schauffele established their position at the front of the pack.

Given Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard matched twin brother Rasmus’ course record of 9-under 62 in Round 3, Lee is backing his Aussie teammate to apply pressure on the lead groups on the final day.

“Jason is obviously playing well and hopefully we can see him on the podium,” Lee said.

“Even if it was a normal tournament and I was around, I would for sure stay and support, especially Jason.

“He’s been a good role model.”

Min Woo himself was just five strokes off the lead following an impressive run during the middle of his round.

Sparked by a birdie from 10 feet at the par-4 sixth, Lee holed a chip-shot for eagle at the par-5 ninth and then birdied both 10 and 11 to get to 6-under for the tournament.

He went to 7-under with a birdie at the par-5 14th but an errant tee shot that found the water on 15 would lead to the first of three bogeys in his final four holes, ending the day at 4-under and tied for 29th.

“I was really keen on chipping it and thought I had a good chance,” Lee said of his eagle at nine.

“Came out perfectly and went in.

“The front half of the round was unreal, actually. Didn’t really miss a shot and hit some shots that I never really hit.

“It was really good to see that.”

Whether he leaves Le Golf National with a medal or not on Sunday, Day has been so moved by the Olympic experience that he is already daring to dream of Brisbane 2032 in his home state of Queensland.

“It’s definitely reconnected myself with why I play the game and why I love the game so much,” said Day, who will be 44 years old when Brisbane hosts the 2032 Games.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed representing something bigger than myself. That’s been a complete honour to do that.

“It must be an absolute thrill to be a Frenchman or Frenchwoman playing and competing for your country here in the Olympics.

“I’m just hoping Brisbane comes around and I’m still young. That be would nice.”

Lee tees off in the final round at 10:55am on Sunday (6:55pm AEST) with Day to follow at 12:06pm (8:06pm AEST) alongside reigning Australian Open champion Joaquin Niemann and Swedish star Ludvig Aberg.

Tony Webeck is on site at Le Golf National as media liaison for the Australian team.