Day Australia’s best as Min Woo makes more PLAYERS memories - PGA of Australia

Jason Day leads the charge but it was Min Woo Lee who brought the cheers as three Aussies advanced to the final two rounds of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Round 2 will be officially brought to a close on Saturday morning in Florida after bad light forced the suspension of play with two players still on course, Day, Lee and Adam Scott safely in the clubhouse and inside the cut-line.

Having opened with a five-under 67, Day recorded a 1-under second round to sit in a share of 14th, eight shots in arrears of leader Wyndham Clark.

The US Open champion signed for a second straight 65 to be 14-under-par and four clear of Xander Schauffele (69) and Nick Taylor (68).

Although Day is likely the only Aussie in contention, and outside chance at that, Min Woo Lee produced one of Friday’s highlights, the West Australian holing a 60-foot putt on the island green 17th for birdie, the second-longest made putt since 2003.

The two at the par-3 proved crucial for Lee, who now sits on the cut line of 1-under after his 2-under round of 70.

“I knew I needed to make a couple birdies towards the end and made some on the back nine. Just missed a short putt on 16, so 17 was real sweet,” Lee said.

“I don’t think I holed a putt outside 10 feet the last two days, so it was random to hole a putt, especially at the iconic 17th. It was very special.”

Lee’s memorable moment has once again endeared him to the American fans, with THE PLAYERS last year signalling his coming out party on the global stage.

“When it got up there and it was towards the left,” Lee said when asked when he thought it was a chance of going in.

“It breaks left to right, and the last maybe six feet it looked good. Joel (Dahmen) was right there, and he’s like, ‘Let’s go right,’ and it ended up just going in. It was cool.”

Joining Day and Lee on the weekend will be 2004 winner at TPC Sawgrass, Adam Scott, who is on 2-under after an even par second round.

Meanwhile, Kiwi Ryan Fox will miss the weekend following his Round 1 ace at the 17th after the Kiwi made four bogeys and one double for a 76 and 1-over total, Aaron Baddeley (6-over) and Cam Davis (17-over) also well short of the 36-hole cut mark.

