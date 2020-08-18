Davis to join fellow Aussies in FedExCup Playoffs

GREENSBORO, North Carolina – Cameron Davis posted a 5-under 65 for the third consecutive day Sunday to finish tied for 15th at the Wyndham Championship, more than enough to secure the Australian’s first career FedExCup appearance at next week’s Northern Trust.

Davis, 25, finished at 14-under 266, seven shots behind winner Jim Herman. The 42-year-old Herman emerged with the third PGA Tour victory of his career after Billy Horschel missed an 8-foot putt at the last that would have forced a playoff.

Davis was one of two Australians that advanced to the weekend at Sedgefield Country Club, joining Matt Jones, who carded a final-round 68 to finish tied for 37th. He will enter the postseason at No. 86 in the standings. In 2019, Jones advanced to the 125-man field at The Northern Trust for the first time in four years and finished tied for 30th.

Aaron Baddeley (3-over), Greg Chalmers (3-over), John Senden (4-over), Rhein Gibson (7-over) and Cameron Percy (withdrew due to rib injury) all saw their 2019-20 PGA Tour seasons come to an end.

Slated to join the Davis and Jones from Australia next week at TPC Boston are Jason Day, Marc Leishman, Adam Scott and Cameron Smith.

Day remains the only one of the four who has yet to win during the 2019-20 campaign, but he will arrive in Chicago with plenty of confidence, having carded four straight top-10 finishes entering the playoffs, including a tie for fourth in his last start at the PGA Championship.

Scott finished tied for 22nd at TPC Harding Park in what was his first start on Tour since The Players Championship was canceled in mid-March. He returns to TPC Boston with plenty of fond memories, having earned the first win of his career here at the 2003 Dell Technologies Championship. The 40-year-old finished in solo-fifth place at the 2019 edition of The Northern Trust, played at Liberty National Golf Club, three strokes back of winner Patrick Reed.

Reed is back to defend his title against a field that also features Wyndham Rewards Top 10 winner Justin Thomas, PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa and past champion Tiger Woods.

Woods work left to do if he is to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship, which will feature only the top 30 players following the 70-man BMW Championship. The 82-time Tour winner is currently No. 42 in the standings.