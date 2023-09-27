Cumming breaks through at Toronto - PGA of Australia

The PGA Legends Tour experienced a first-time winner with Brad Cumming snaring the Toronto Legends Pro-Am in the Tour’s first visit to the Toronto Country Club.

After teeing off in the morning wave at 7am and then having to wait to see if his round of 3-under 67 would hold up as the best score of the day, Cumming emerged with a two-shot margin ahead of the previous day’s winner in Maitland, Adam Henwood, and Paul Powell.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

There were good signs early for Cumming who hit a nine-iron approach to inside a metre on his first hole, the 14th, to snare an opening birdie.

The Queenslander made it to 5-under for the day, with six birdies, before back-to-back bogeys on his final two holes.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“This is the first win I’ve had in a pro event since I won Q-school all those years ago,” Cumming said.

“I was very nervous during the day. It was up and down, up and down. Every beer actually made the waiting much better.

“The wind did blow up a bit in the afternoon, but I wanted it to blow a bit harder. I was sitting in the clubhouse and saw it was blowing a bit so that was really good.”

“I holed a couple of putts, the greens were pure and everyone’s had a great time being here.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-3 (67): Brad Cumming

-1 (69): Paul Powell, Adam Henwood

Even (70): Peter Lonard, Brad Burns

NEXT UP

A busy week concludes with the Magenta Realty Legends Pro-Am at Magenta Shores on Thursday and the Shelley Beach Legends Pro-Am at Shelley Beach Golf Club on Friday.

Photo: Toronto Legends Pro-Am winner Brad Cumming and Toronto Golf Club head professional Darren Green