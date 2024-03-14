Part 1: 14 shots that defined the 2023/2024 season - PGA of Australia

With The National Tournament presented by BMW underway, the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season is drawing to a close for 2023/2024. As we prepare to see who will claim the final title, and where the three DP World Tour cards will fall, we are counting down 14 shots that defined this season.

Here are the first four memorable moments of season 2023/2024.

14. DAVID MICHELUZZI – Final Round, Victorian PGA

Standing in the middle of the third fairway at Moonah Links’ Open Course, the Victorian was a distant seven shots behind the leader, Kazuma Kobori, and needing something good to happen.

And what he produced was better than good – a wedge that hit the firm green and rolled to a few centimetres from the cup set up a birdie to kickstart the reigning Order of Merit champion’s charge to the title.

“I’m really proud of how I got myself into the mix, and I holed a few good putts coming in which I’m really proud of,” he said.

“I spoke to my coach yesterday and we just said, ‘Keep moving forward’, and that’s kind of been the message all season really.”

Highlights from David Micheluzzi's winning final round 🔥#VicPGA pic.twitter.com/qEYq9gROCq — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) November 19, 2023

13. BEN ECCLES – Final Round, CKB WA PGA

Enduring a sleepless night despite a six-shot lead, Ben Eccles got off to a rocky start in the final round of CKB WA PGA at Kalgoorlie Golf Course before he found some magic.

Holing solid par putts at the seventh and eighth, the Victorian was unaware that his lead was shrinking playing the par-4 ninth, where he found a bunker long and left of the green.

Facing a shot over some unfriendly green surrounds, Eccles hit what he called the “best shot I’ve ever hit” from the sand that ultimately dived in the bottom of the hole for birdie, kickstarting a back nine march to an emotional victory.

“I knew I had to keep pushing. There are so many good players in there ,” Eccles said.

“I said to myself on the 10th tee, ‘Stick to what you’ve been doing, keep applying yourself the way you want, keep trying to play the game the way that you want to play it’.”

Could this be the shot that wins @BenEccles4 the #WAPGA? 🏖 pic.twitter.com/r9B15Igx3t — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) October 15, 2023

12. KERRY MOUNTCASTLE – Third Round, Gippsland Super 6

Kerry Mountcastle would eventually survive a marathon Sunday of six hole matches to win the Gippsland Super 6. However, the Kiwi’s moment came a day earlier to earn a spot on the final day.

Finishing the 54 holes of strokeplay tied with 10 players in 17th place on six-under, Mountcastle went to extra holes and having already played the 18th hole at Warragul Country Club once and failing to earn a top-24 spot, the Kiwi made the trip again.

Finding the greenside bunker, Mountcastle produced a superb splash shot that rolled past the hole to five feet.

“I only just snuck in today through the play-off yesterday, so I kind of came into today just trying to finish as high as I could for the Order of Merit … and all of a sudden I was in the final,” Mountcastle said.

“I was probably more nervous in that (Saturday) play-off than I was at any point today.”

Kerry Mountcastle has claimed the top spot in the Order of Merit following a win at the #GippslandSuper6 🇳🇿🏆



OOM Leaderboard: https://t.co/HFlhLjfa8n pic.twitter.com/zdKTpS6ZGE — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) November 14, 2023

11. LACHLAN BARKER – Final Round, PNG Open

Lachlan Barker was chasing a first win at the opening event of the season and having reeled in 54-hole leader Chris Wood on the front nine, the South Australian secured the PNG Open.

Adopted by the local crowd as a favourite, Barker made a popular birdie at the par-4 14th with a green ringed by spectators in tents before a second shot at the next that instilled the confidence that he was on his way to victory.

A double dogleg par-5 lined by trees and water, Barker took 4-iron for his second shot that found the green and setup a two-putt birdie ensuring a comfortable walk to the clubhouse.

“I just ripped 4-iron into about 15 feet and I was like, ‘That’s it, I’m not losing’,” Barker said.

“It was just two pure shots. That would be a shot where I go, ‘Yeah, that was good’.”

Tomorrow – We countdown numbers 10-7