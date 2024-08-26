Late birdies hand Lamb the title at Forster-Tuncurry - PGA of Australia

Birdies on his final two holes saw Corey Lamb claim the Forster-Tuncurry Pro-Am in partnership with Ray White today, almost two years to the day since his last adidas PGA Pro-Am Series victory.

Hailing from two hours down the Pacific Highway at Branxton, Lamb shot a bogey-free 6-under-par 66 on the Tuncurry course to beat Andrew Evans (NSW) by a shot and claim the fourth pro-am title of his career.

Equal 17th in the PNG Open to start the new Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season, Lamb has been an infrequent starter in the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series this year, but came into today’s event off the back of a share of fourth at Hawks Nest on Saturday.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

Starting his round from the seventh tee, Lamb birdied the eighth and 11th and was still sitting at 2-under-par when he began the remainder of the front nine.

That’s where he made his move, picking up shots on the first and third before catching Evans, who played in the morning field, at the 5-under mark with a birdie thanka to a lengthy putt on the 491m par-4 fifth. The outright victory was sealed by a three thanks to a fine approach on the 376m sixth hole.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Lamb said: “I’ve been doing a lot of work off the course just mentally and trying to get my body right so I can move forward. It’s good to see all the work I’ve been putting on my golf game in my scores.

“Golf this year is about keeping my Tour card here in Australia for next year and then maybe get on a tour overseas.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

66: Corey Lamb (NSW)

67: Andrew Evans (NSW)

69: Cameron John (Vic), Mitchell Brown (NSW), Matthew Millar (ACT)

70: William Bruyeres (Qld)

71: Neven Basic (NSW), Nathan Barbieri (NSW)

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series heads to the Ocean Shores CUB Pro-Am on Wednesday and McGrath Estate Agents Ballina Pro-Am on Thursday.