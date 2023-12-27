Connection key to Women's Golf Network success - PGA of Australia

One-on-one lessons building towards joining 18-hole competitions with established golfers is not how most women want to engage with golf for the first time. It’s perhaps a key reason why so many women were reluctant for so long.

But with participation numbers continuing to increase, the establishment of the Women’s Golf Network by the PGA of Australia and WPGA Tour of Australasia is designed specifically to provide an entry point that makes women feel welcome and connects them with other new golfers.

Katie East plays her golf at Windaroo Lakes in Brisbane’s south but says attending a Women’s Golf Network event at Royal Queensland Golf Club showcased everything that the game has to offer.

“I entered the event thinking that I would take away a few tips and improve on the skills on offer,” East said.

“Well, I was wrong. I didn’t think a single day could possibly improve every element of my golf game – but there I was at the end of the day, mind blown and thirsting for more.”

The all-encompassing nature of Women’s Golf Network events separate them from standard clinics or coaching sessions.

Skills stations facilitated by female PGA Professionals provide coaching in chipping, putting and long game elevates the golf IQ of each participant. That is followed by a ‘Learning Lunch’ featuring guest speakers, the opportunity to play on-course and rounded out by drinks in the clubhouse.

It is this final element that gives Wembley Golf Course Professional, Claire Elvidge, her greatest thrill.

“The best thing that I see is when they start exchanging numbers or getting a WhatsApp group together,” Elvidge says.

“It’s the camaraderie. When women are in social surroundings, they enjoy it more. They love having different coaches at each of the stations and the flexibility that comes with that.

“We know that if we can build friendships in the game, they’ll keep on coming back and playing.”

Elvidge has been integral in two Women’s Golf Network events staged at Wembley, drawing a total of 180 women to take part.

Elvidge has staged additional events at Wembley targetting women under the age of 40 and believes golf is getting better at understanding what women want from the game.

“Golf can be a hard sport to take up in the initial stages so anything we can do to make it fun and engaging is going to get people through that phase and more likely to become long-term golfers,” says Elvidge.

“At the end of the day when they are having drinks up top, they’re laughing and having a good time, they’ve just come off the course for probably the first time and they realise what it’s like.

“They enjoy their golf because they are having fun but they are learning at the same time.”

Such was her experience at RQ, East is looking at when she can sign up for a second Women’s Golf Network event in 2024 and is encouraging other women showing an interest in golf to do the same.

“I met some amazing women that day, ones that I hope to play golf with in the future,” she adds.

“Numbers were exchanged and offers of playing at local clubs and in upcoming competitions.

“It was a great networking event to meet like-minded women with a passion for the sport.

“It is a gift that you should give to yourself.

“I know that I’ll be coming back again and again.”

To view the Women’s Golf Network schedule and register for an event near you, visit pga.org.au/womens-golf-network/