Complete guide to the 2022/2023 PGA Tour of Australasia season - PGA of Australia

Superstars back on Australian shores, time-honoured tournaments returning to the schedule and a format change that promises to deliver an enthralling race to crown an Order of Merit champion; the 2022/2023 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season is coming in hot.

Starting with this week’s CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics at the iconic Kalgoorlie Golf Course on the western fringe of the Nullarbor Plain, there are 16 scheduled tournaments throughout Australia and New Zealand over the next six months.

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open will be contested for the first time since 2019 and will break new ground of its own.

For the first time the Australian Open will bring both male and female golfers together at two storied venues in Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne.

Legends such as Karrie Webb and Geoff Ogilvy will tee it up alongside stars of today such as Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Hannah Green and Stephanie Kyriacou and two-time men’s champion Matt Jones[ND1] .

The Australian Open is also one of two DP World Tour co-sanctioned events as one of golf’s biggest tours kicks off its season Down Under.

With record prize money of $2 million, the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will serve as the first event of the new DP World Tour season where former winners in Smith and Scott will go head-to-head with Kiwi No.1 Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert and defending champion Jed Morgan.

With people now able to freely move between Australia and New Zealand, the season is also significantly enhanced by the return of the New Zealand Open for the first time since 2020 and the NZ PGA Championship which has been on hiatus since 2019.

There will be extensive television coverage over the course of the season and the move to a points-based Order of Merit is designed to deliver a thrilling finale in April where numerous pathway opportunities will be awarded to the top finishers.

“After two challenging years due to COVID-19 we are thrilled to unveil a 16-tournament schedule that welcomes back some of the largest events on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia calendar,” said Nick Dastey, PGA of Australia Tournaments Director Australasia.

“Travel restrictions have limited our capacity to conduct tournaments in New Zealand so we can’t wait to get back to two events with such rich histories.

“It’s also great to have the Australian Open back and the coming together of both men and women on the Melbourne Sandbelt promises to begin a new chapter for two of Australia’s most treasured championships.

“This season also represents the return of some of our very best players to our biggest tournaments and their enthusiasm and support should ensure the summer of golf is one of our most successful in many years.”

The season commences with consecutive tournaments in Western Australia followed by a two-week break.

Starting with the Victorian PGA Championship at Moonah Links from November 10-13, there is a five-week run of tournaments highlighted by the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club (November 24-27) and Australian Open (December 1-4).

In addition to tournaments in four of the country’s capital cities, the PGA Tour of Australasia season also stretches into regional communities on the Murray River, Victoria’s West Gippsland region and Mornington and Bellarine peninsulas, the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales and Kalgoorlie-Boulder in WA, where it all begins on Thursday.

2022/2023 schedule

October 13-16

CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics

Kalgoorlie Golf Course, Kalgoorlie, WA

Defending champion: Jay Mackenzie

Total prize money: $250,000

Order of Merit points: 1,000

October 20-23

WA Open Golf Championship

Western Australian Golf Club, Perth, WA

Defending champion: Braden Becker

Total prize money: $162,500

Order of Merit points: 1,000

November 10-13

Victorian PGA Championship

Moonah Links (Open and Legends Courses[ND2] ), Fingal VIC

Defending champion: Blake Windred

Total prize money: $250,000

Order of Merit points: 1,000

November 17-20

Queensland PGA Championship

Nudgee Golf Club, Nudgee, QLD

Defending champion: Anthony Quayle

Total prize money: $250,000

Order of Merit points: 1,000

November 24-27

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

Royal Queensland Golf Club, Eagle Farm, QLD

Defending champion: Jediah Morgan

Total prize money: $2,000,000

Order of Merit points: 4,000

December 1-4

ISPS HANDA Australian Open

The Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club, Cheltenham, VIC

Defending champion: Matt Jones

Total prize money: $1,700,000

Order of Merit points: 4,000

December 8-11

Gippsland Super 6

Warragul Country Club, Warragul, VIC

Defending champion: Jack Thompson

Total prize money: $200,000

Order of Merit points: 1,000

January 26-29

TPS Victoria Hosted by Geoff Ogilvy

Rosebud Country Club (Composite Course), Rosebud, VIC

Defending champion: Todd Sinnott

Total prize money: $200,000

Order of Merit points: 1,000

February 2-5

TPS Murray River in Honour of Jarrod Lyle

Cobram Barooga Golf Club (Old Course), Barooga, NSW

Defending champion: Hannah Green

Total prize money: $200,000

Order of Merit points: 1,000

February 9-12

Vic Open

13th Beach Golf Links (Beach and Creek Courses), Barwon Heads, VIC

Defending champion: Dimitrios Papadatos

Total prize money: $420,000

Order of Merit points: 2,000

February 16-19

TPS Sydney, Presented by Webex, Hosted by Braith Anasta

Bonnie Doon Golf Club, Pagewood, NSW

Defending champion: Jarryd Felton

Total prize money: $200,000

Order of Merit points: 1,000

February 23-26

TPS Hunter Valley, Hosted by Jan Stephenson & Peter O’Malley

Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort, Pokolbin, NSW

Defending champion: Aaron Pike

Total prize money: $200,000

Order of Merit points: 1,000

March 2-5

102nd New Zealand Open Presented by Sky Sport

Millbrook Golf Resort, Queenstown, NZ

Defending champion: Brad Kennedy (2020)

Total prize money: TBA

Order of Merit points: TBA

March 9-12

NZ PGA Championship

Venue TBA, Auckland, NZ

Defending champion: Kazuma Kobori (2019)

Total prize money: TBA

Order of Merit points: TBA

March 16-19

Play Today NSW Open

Venue TBA

Defending champion: Harrison Crowe

Total prize money: $400,000

Order of Merit points: 2,000

March 30-April 2

PGA Tour of Australasia Season Finale

Venue TBA

Total prize money: $200,000

Order of Merit points: 1,000