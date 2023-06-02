Clean card earns Higgins victory at Bowen Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Par saves early in his round proved pivotal as Murwillumbah’s Lucas Higgins claimed the Abbot Point Operations Bowen Pro-Am by one stroke at Bowen Golf Club.

A six-time winner on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series circuit, Higgins struggled with his ball-striking out of the gates, relying on his putter to keep bogeys off the card.

They would ultimately be the difference between winning and losing by day’s end, his bogey-free 6-under 64 edging veteran Sam Brazel (65) by a single shot.

Higgins and Toby Walker (68) were the only two players from the top 14 not to register a bogey in their round, Higgins grateful not to give up shots straight out of the gates.

“I started off a bit average ball striking-wise,” Higgins conceded.

“Holed a few nice putts early for par at my second and third hole and from there steadied the ship and started to hit it a lot nicer and make a few putts as well.”

Starting his round from the second hole, Higgins picked up shots at five and eight but was only 2-under through his opening 10 holes.

His tee shot at the par-3 12th would provide another surge in momentum as he closed out his round with four birdies in his final eight holes.

“I was 3-under through 11 and then hit a really mint 6-iron on the 12th, the par 3 which was pretty tough,” Higgins added.

“Hit it to about eight feet and then rolled that in. That helped to kick the round on a little bit and get me up there a little bit more.”

Brazel had four birdies in five holes in his round of 5-under 65 to finish one clear of Zach Maxwell (66), Mark Panopolous, Tim Hart, George Worrall, Chris Wood, James Macklin and Andrew Campbell all tied for fourth with rounds of 67.

