Cape Wickham to feature on Trackman - PGA of Australia

One of Australia’s finest golf courses, Cape Wickham Golf Links, is coming to Trackman.

The integration is expected to be available in Trackman simulators starting in the second quarter of 2024, offering golf enthusiasts worldwide the opportunity to virtually play the renowned King Island layout and enhance their skills in a lifelike and engaging environment.

“Trackman is proud to partner with Cape Wickham Golf Links, a true gem in the golfing world,” said Peter Tabor, General Manager Australia and New Zealand at Trackman.

“Our advanced simulation technology aims to authentically capture the essence of this remarkable course, allowing golfers to experience its beauty and challenges in unprecedented detail.”

Thanks to Trackman’s advanced technology, golfers can look forward to experiencing every nuance of Cape Wickham’s layout, from the stunning oceanside holes to the strategically designed fairways and greens that have earned the course its reputation as a top golf destination.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Trackman to bring the magic of Cape Wickham Golf Links to golfers everywhere,” said Thuan Quach, General Manager at Cape Wickham Golf Links.

“The partnership with Trackman allows us to share the unique beauty and challenges of our course with a global audience, providing an authentic and immersive virtual golfing experience.”

