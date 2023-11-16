Callaway Golf increases its commitment to Australian Golf - PGA of Australia

Callaway Golf, an industry leader in golf equipment design, performance, and innovation has joined the growing list of organisations to partner with all three of Australian golf’s national bodies – Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and WPGA Tour of Australasia.

Whilst Callaway has long been a partner of all three organisations, this new three-year agreement extends this commitment further and sees Callaway become the first golf equipment partner to undertake an Australian Golf partnership.

This new agreement will include an official partnership with both the men’s and women’s professional tours; the ISPS HANDA Australian Open; the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship; The Athena and other future tournaments.

Callaway will also provide investment into the PGA Women in Golf Scholarship Fund which was launched late 2021 with the goal of increasing the number of female golf professionals and growing female leaders within the golf industry in Australia.

On the amateur and community side of the sport, which continues to experience record-setting participation numbers, Callaway Golf will continue as a partner of the PGA’s long-running Scramble teams event and has linked with junior golf community program Tee Mates which encourages kids to have fun and go play.

Callaway Golf will also be a major partner of the golf industry’s leading national event, the Golf Summit, in 2024.

PGA of Australia Commercial Director Michael McDonald said Callaway Golf was providing a long-term commitment that underpinned the growth of the game in Australia.

”Callaway Golf has been a wonderful supporter of Australian golf for many years and a great supporter of both PGA Member and industry initiatives with our highly skilled PGA Professionals, who are at the forefront of promoting and growing golf in the places that we play.” he said.

“With this new agreement, they are taking their long-term commitment to the next level by becoming the sixth partner overall to sign an Australian Golf Partnership, this is a great show of support and confidence in the sport across professional and amateur golf.”

Golf Australia General Manager Commercial Anthony Everard said: “Callaway Golf shares our purpose in the Strategy for Australian Golf – to have more Australians playing more golf and discovering and enjoying all the benefits of being a golfer.

“This new partnership supports juniors who are starting off in the sport, hopefully beginning a lifetime in the game, through to our elite professionals and major Summer of Golf events which are the front window of Australian golf.”

WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO, Karen Lunn said “We are delighted to be able to add a quality brand like Callaway Golf to our portfolio of sponsors.

“We have worked closely with the team at Callaway Golf on both The Athena and the Women’s Golf Network over the last three years, and it is really exciting for us to be able to expand our relationship across all areas of the WPGA Tour.

“Collaborating closely with the PGA of Australia and Golf Australia on commercial opportunities is proving to be a game changer for the women’s arm of professional golf in Australia, and we are thrilled to welcome Callaway Golf as the first golf equipment partner to undertake an Australian Golf partnership.

Matt Meredith Managing Director of Callaway Golf South Pacific said: “Callaway Golf are proud to be an official partner of Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA of Australia, and to collaborate with their teams on outstanding events and initiatives to continue the great progress the game is making.

“Callaway Golf has a proven history of supporting golfers of all abilities and backgrounds all over the world.

“Being able to contribute to both amateur and professional male and female golfers all together is testament to the great work Australia is doing bringing the game together.

“We look forward to many more years supporting the sport we all love and the benefits it provides to all of us that play”.

ABOUT CALLAWAY GOLF

Callaway Golf is the leading manufacturer of premium golf clubs, balls, performance gear and accessories worldwide. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway pushes the limits of performance and creates demonstrably superior products designed to make every golfer a better golfer. For more information, please visit www.callawaygolf.com.au