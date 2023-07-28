Burns, Cain on top in Toowoomba - PGA of Australia

Brad Burns turned around a frustrating run of second places to join Marcus Cain as the joint winners of the Toowoomba Legends Pro-Am at the Toowoomba Golf Club.

The two Queensland professionals finished with rounds of 3-under 68 after making the most of perfect afternoon conditions in the Darling Downs city.

For Burns, it was second win of the year on the SParms PGA Legends Tour, but he has come close many times before in 2023, finishing second eight times.

Cain’s victory backed up his joint win at Mt Warren Park six days earlier.

The best scores in the morning rounds came from Chris Hollingsworth and Mark Boulton who ended up in a five-way share of third on 2-under.

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

Both Cain and Burns had four birdies and one bogey in their rounds of 68.

Starting on the 10th tee, Burns turned in 4-under 33 and mixed in eight pars with a bogey on the par-4 13th.

Cain started his day with a birdie on his first hole, the 17th and also was at 4-under when he dropped his first and only shot of the day on the 11th.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

Brad Burns: “It’s a relief. I was stating to think I may not win again. My last individual win was back in February in NZ and I have not been able to greet the judge since”

Marcus Cain: “It is great to just compete again yet alone win. The wins are a bonus.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

68: Brad Burns, Marcus Cain

69: Mark Boulton, Chris Hollingsworth, Adam Henwood, Murray Lott, Steve Conran.