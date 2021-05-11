Bundaberg, Yowani take 2019/20 Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final victory

Bundaberg Golf Club has claimed a thrilling victory at the 2019/20 Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final as the team from Yowani Country Club was crowned the Women’s Final champions.

Conditions at Twin Waters Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast could not have been better for the final round of the 2019/20 Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final.

Monday’s third and final round went down to the wire as a flurry of Clubhouse leaders, including RACV Club Healesville and Town of 1770, each took their turn at the top of the leaderboard.

An unbelievable finish in the form of a scintillating eagle on the final hole saw overnight leaders Bundaberg Golf Club storm home to clinch the 2019/20 title over RACV Club Healesville.

Their final round 56.9 nett result gave Bundaberg a 163.7 total across the tournament to steal the win from RACV Club Healesville by just 0.4 shots.

The par-3 17th hole only saw four birdies all day, yet Bundaberg Golf Club found a way to secure a much-needed birdie thanks to Tim Russell, who drained a monster 50 foot putt to put himself within reach of personal back-to-back Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final victories.

This left the team of Head Professional Mick Murnane, Josiah Manteit, Nicole Allen, Thomas Jameon and Russell with an intense final hole, where only an eagle would give them the win.

“Just as we arrived at the 18th tee we saw Town of 1770’s score in the clubhouse and thought we needed at a birdie to tie and eagle to win. Then as we were about to hit our second shot we saw RACV Healesville edge them by 0.6 and knew we needed an eagle here to win,” said Murnane.

“Josiah was sitting 210 out, from the rough and a slight downhill lie and he goes and puts it to ten foot for the eagle putt, the purest shot hit all day.”

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the team as they struggled to find their rhythm early in the round.

“We were sitting 130 out on hole 13 when Tim Russell hit the flagstick, we then had a 10 foot putt which we all missed,” said Murnane.

“We were thinking it was just going to be one of those days. We might not have been feeling our best this morning so I think we will be keeping things fairly tame and just quietly enjoying ourselves.”

In his first appearance in the Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final Murnane was ecstatic to be taking home the victory after a thoroughly enjoyed four days.

“It’s amazing,” said Murnane. “Such a great tournament, you can see why everyone wants to get involved in these events because it is just so much fun.”

Following a surge up the leaderboard in round two of the 2019/20 Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final, the women’s team from Yowani Country Club aimed to build on their two shot lead coming into the final round.

The team, consisting members of Margo Bain, Roseanna Barritt-Eyles, Patricia Noel and Rhonda Riches led by PGA Professional Paul Finkle, carded a third round of 7-under 56 for a nett score of 59.1.

Their third-round effort took the team to a total of 170.3 and an unassailable four shot lead over second placed Prospect Vale Golf Club.

Yowani Head Professional Paul Finkle was tasked with keeping his team composed from the first tee, saying: “we want to keep a calm head today and just play our natural game.”

“We didn’t look at the scores all day, we didn’t want any added pressure as some of the girls were a bit nervous as we began this morning.”

Finkle was wrapped with his team’s performance and ability to hold onto to their strong overnight lead.

“The teamwork the ladies showed out there today was just great,” said Finkle.

“We are all very happy with our effort. We worked pretty hard today so it is a great feeling to get the win.”

Finkle was quick to appreciate how their strong performance in round two set them up in an ideal position coming into the final day.

“A really good day yesterday was key.”

In their quest to reach the Championship Final Finkle thanked Yownai’s local Volkswagen Dealership for their support alongside Volkswagen Group Australia’s sponsorship of the Scramble over the last few years.

“Our local Dealer has been sponsoring our Yowani event for years now so it’s great to be able to repay their faith in us with a win at the Championship Final.”

Finkle hopes his victory in the Championship Final will act as a stepping stone and spur on fellow Scramblers in the ACT to get involved in the events as the Volkswagen Scramble continues to grow.

