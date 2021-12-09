Breakaway Associate leader Aylen blown back to the pack - PGA of Australia

The PGA Associate National Championship has tightened right up after rain and more strong winds brought the field closer together heading into the final round at Rich River Golf Club on Friday.

Overnight leader Lachlan Aylen (top) couldn’t maintain his four-shot lead and now finds himself tied at the top with round one leader, Jack Sandic, at five-under for the championship.

After going without a bogey for the first 42 holes of the tournament, Aylen fell back to the field, finishing his third round with a five-over 75.

Sharing the lead with Aylen was fellow Victorian Sandic (below), who grinded through difficult conditions to card a one-over 71.

The big mover of the day was first year PGA Associate Jack Harrison, who shot the equal best score of the day, two-under 68, to take himself to outright third at four-under.

Based at Settler’s Run Golf and Country Club in Melbourne’s south-east, Harrison recorded all pars on the front nine before a bogey and three birdies to put himself within one shot of the lead.

The conditions tested the field of 52, with four-over 74 the average score for day three.

On one particular hole all but one were unable to birdie the par-4 eighth. It took Rich River PGA Associate Cooper Gentle with all of his local knowledge to manage the cross winds and pin position and pick up a shot on the field.

With a spot in the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland on the line for the winner, all eyes will be watching as the final day commences at 7am, with the leading group teeing off at 8.30am.

Follow the live scores here. – Matthew Street