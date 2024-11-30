Bransdon charges home to tie Henwood at Gold Coast Senior PGA - PGA of Australia

Victorian David Bransdon conjured six birdies in his final nine holes to match Adam Henwood’s 10-under total and share victory at the Gold Coast Senior PGA Championship.

The $40,000 two-day event sponsored by Pimpama City Shopping Centre again drew an exceptional field to Lakelands Golf Club.

In spite of all the recent wet weather, the course was in fantastic condition, the best of the PGA Legends Tour taking full advantage.

Henwood shot 7-under 65 on day one to take a one-stroke lead into Round 2 and followed it with a round of 3-under 69 in the morning wave to set the mark at 10-under.

It looked like holding up for most of the afternoon until Bransdon swooped late, including a birdie from 20 feet at his final hole, the par-4 10th, the toughest hole on the golf course.

“I was trying to hit it close. I had a good number,” Bransdon said of his approach into his final hole.

“I was in the middle of the fairway, 8-iron in, 139 metres, little head breeze and I thought little draw in there. Didn’t quite draw and it actually landed softly, which was unusual today because the greens were quite firm.”

Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz (67) also finished strongly on Friday but had to settle for a share of third alongside Brad Burns (67) with Derrin Morgan (70) and Peter Senior (69) tied for fifth.

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

After eight birdies in Round 1, Henwood arrived at Lakelands on Friday with similar intent.

His putter failed to respond, however, and he was 1-over through 10 holes thanks to a double-bogey at the par-4 18th.

A birdie t the par-5 second got him back to square on his round and then he surged forward courtesy of an eagle at the par-5 fifth and final birdie at the par-4 eighth.

Bransdon also did his best work on the Lakelands front nine.

Starting from the par-5 11th, Bransdon was even par through nine holes before unleashing a run of four straight birdies from the par-3 second to instigate his final flurry.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

Bransdon: “I was even par after eight holes and went, Maybe we’re playing for second or third. Then I got on a bit of a run and reeled off six birdies in the next 10 holes. I hit 3-wood into that seventh hole that we were playing as a driveable par 4 and made par and went, Here we go. And then I birded eight and then hit a nice shot into nine and missed a bit of a short one. And then I hit an awesome 4-wood down 10, the hardest hole on the golf course, then hit 8-iron to about 20 feet and I popped it in and I went, Wow, there we go.”

Henwood: “I actually played great the first eight holes and then just made the dumbest double on the 18th. I didn’t do anything different. I holed a couple of six-footers and the rest were… I just kept playing. It was just all on putter today mate, and I just couldn’t get it done. But I holed a couple on the last four holes and the eagle putt was nice.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Adam Henwood 65-69—134

T1 David Bransdon 68-66—134

T3 Andre Stolz 68-67—135

T3 Brad Burns 68-67—135

T5 Derrin Morgan 66-70—136

T5 Peter Senior 67-69—136

7 Nigel Lane 67-70—137

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour heads north to the Sunshine Coast on Monday for the NewGen Caravans Tin Can Bay Legends Pro-Am at Tin Can Bay Country Club, the start of the end-of-season run that concludes with the Queensland Senior PGA Championship on December 15.