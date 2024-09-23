Boulton breaks through for second win at Lismore - PGA of Australia

Victorian Mark Boulton is feeling more comfortable among some of Australian golf’s most accomplished players after recording his second win of the season at the Lismore Workers Legends Golf Club.

After a brilliant rookie season on the PGA Legends Tour last year in which he won four times, wins have been harder to come by in 2024.

He was victorious at Busselton in May and after a run of top-five finishes made it win No.2 on the year with a two-stroke victory at Lismore Workers Golf Club.

“Not that I felt that I deserved a win, but the game’s been pretty solid of recent,” said Boulton.

“Play solidly enough and hopefully the scores come.

“It felt like a little while between wins so this is great.

“This proves that I’m capable. Feel like I should be here.”

Boulton had just one bogey in his round of 4-under 66, two clear of Grant Fyander (68) and Michael Isherwood (68).

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

A birdie at his second hole – the par-5 sixth – was a strong start but Boulton’s round stalled with a bogey on 12 to be even par through his first nine holes.

He soon kicked into gear, however, a birdie at the par-5 14th the first of three on the trot, closing out his round of 4-under with birdie at the par-4 third.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“We started on five and hit a good shot into five. Made a nice par, which was good to start on,” said Boulton.

“Played pretty solid. Stuck a few shots close for birdies, made a few good putts so it was all going quite smoothly.

“(The bogey) was just a small blemish. But other than that, it was stock-standard driver in play, hit greens in regulation and knock the putt in.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Mark Boulton 66

T2 Grant Fyander 68

T2 Michael Isherwood 68

4 Simon Tooman 69

T5 David McKenzie 70

T5 Chris Taylor 70

NEXT UP

Glen Innes Golf Club makes a return to the PGA Legends Tour schedule on Wednesday followed by the Watsons Leisure Centre Legends Classic at Coffs Harbour Golf Club on Friday, where Mark Boulton is the defending champion.