BigFella40 | The most successful putting coach he ever had

I met Jarrod in 2006 when he played the Korn Ferry Tour and we became friends through our mutual friend, Paul Gow.

To celebrate what would have been Jarrod Lyle’s 40th birthday, Challenge and the PGA have asked Jarrod’s family, friends, colleagues, and the infinite people he influenced, to share their favourite stories of the affable Tour Professional.

I met Jarrod in 2006 when he played the Korn Ferry Tour and we became friends through our mutual friend, Paul Gow.

We graduated to the PGA TOUR together that year and Jarrod moved to Orlando, where I lived with my wife and kids.

He got to know my family over the years and my kids always loved seeing the good-natured affable Jarrod come by for a visit.

My best short story about Jarrod came in 2012. I was in my second year working for Golf Channel as a broadcaster.

It was February and I was headed to LA for the Tour event there to see the players and touch base early in the week.

Since it was my first event out, I forgot several items, including my credential. Without it I wasn’t going to be allowed to access any areas with the players, so it was a pretty major stuff up.

I knew I could get another one issued, but it would cost me some money and be a bit of delay in getting it to me.

I spoke to Jarrod and we came up with the idea that I’d get a credential on-site as his putting coach (being an instructor basically allowed me the same access as my Golf Channel credential). It was the kind of guy Jarrod was, anything to help out a friend.

We got the ID that same day and I went about my business, as did Jarrod preparing for the tournament.

If we bumped into eachother I would ask how his putting was and he would say “Great coach!”

I would say something like “Remember everything breaks towards the hole!” even though I didn’t see him hit a single putt.

I left the tournament on the Thursday and Jarrod went on to finish fourth that week.

We would always share a laugh as I was the most successful putting coach he ever had.

From then on I would always tell him that his putting looked great to me!

Happy birthday big fella! We miss you down here.

To find out more about Jarrod’s ongoing legacy as part of Challenge – supporting kids with cancer, head to challenge.org.au/jarrods-gift/

Tripp Isenhour is a four-time Korn Ferry Tour winner and the unofficial putting coach of Jarrod.