BigFella40 | An authenticity the world adored

To talk about Jarrod brings an array of emotions: adoration, awe, disappointment, sadness all come to mind.

To celebrate what would have been Jarrod Lyle’s 40th birthday, Challenge and the PGA have asked Jarrod’s family, friends, colleagues, and the infinite people he influenced, to share their favourite stories of the affable Tour Professional.

To talk about Jarrod brings an array of emotions: adoration, awe, disappointment, sadness all come to mind.

I could write numerous chapters about Jarrod’s life that would entertain a varied audience, but the one I will share, is perhaps his rawest.

It is a difficult chapter to write but best highlights the man he was and precisely why he made such an impact on so many lives.

I first met Jarrod as a 17-year-old, when he had just been diagnosed with Leukaemia. He was lying in a hospital bed – a bed which was far too small for him, and I made sure he knew that much to his amusement.

From that point on, our relationship grew to become one of mutual respect. I watched him flourish before my eyes – from the big kid from Shepparton to the professional golfer taking on world champions.

Throughout all those years, Jarrod never changed who he was. He remained the same down to earth, honest, friendly, caring, vulnerable, funny, and humble human being – all the qualities which made him so loved by many around the world.

He worked unbelievably hard to achieve his standing in the golfing fraternity, and quite successfully too.

But for Jarrod, it was never about being great or the best; it was about life, chasing his passion, and simply doing the best he could whilst staying true to his character.

Jarrod never let his illness, let alone his success, define who he was. Whether he was a famous golfer or a three-time cancer fighter, he was always Jarrod, and it was this authenticity the world adored.

It was his innate ability to connect with people from all walks of life, no matter where they were from, which won our hearts.

This translated across all aspects of his life. As a dad, he was super impressive, cherishing every moment he spent with his beautiful daughters, Lusi and Jemma. As a husband, he was devoted and would do anything to protect his family unit.

In Jarrod’s last weeks, we had many chats about his life. From his career accomplishments and utter respect for his peers to his girls and inner sanctum of friends and family, we covered it all.

Aware that time was no longer on his side, Jarrod voiced to me his concerns – most pressingly for his daughters, searching for the assurance that his girls would be looked after.

It devastated him to know that he wouldn’t be there to see Lusi and Jemma grow up and be there for the many milestones any parent hopes to see, but he just wanted to make sure Briony and the girls would be all right.

To hear him speak so frankly broke my heart. In that moment, I realised he had accepted what was to come, knowing that he had done everything in his power, will and strength to fight the hard battle, but he knew that his body could no longer win.

I selfishly asked Jarrod to fight harder, and he grabbed my hand and told me he had done everything he could, but his tank was empty and that it was ok. All he wanted was the promise that his girls – Bri, Lusi, and Jemma – would be ok.

In his final moments, he wasn’t angry and didn’t seek pity, he sought for strength. His main concern was for the people he loved and to me, this epitomised who he was in every facet of his life – a selfless, kind, genuine, all-round ripping good bloke and friend, who is dearly missed, and always will be.

To find out more about Jarrod’s ongoing legacy as part of Challenge – supporting kids with cancer, head to challenge.org.au/jarrods-gift/

David Rogers is the CEO of Challenge and a close friend to the Lyle family.