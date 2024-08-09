Baglin charges late to share Centenary Legends title with McKenzie - PGA of Australia

Victorians David McKenzie and Roland Baglin shared top spot at the Centenary Legends Pro-Am today after the final seven holes at Gailes Golf Club played a crucial role in determining the final leaderboard.

Trailing McKenzie by three shots after the opening round at neighbouring Wolston Park, Baglin played holes 12 to 18 at the 1955 Australian Open venue in an impressive 5-under-par to haul in the leader who could only manage +1 over the same stretch.

Baglin (64-70) and McKenzie (61-73) finished on 6-under-par for the 36 holes, two clear of a group of four players – Queensland’s Andre Stolz and Nigel Lane, Victoria’s Euan Walters and NSW’s David Crawford.

McKenzie’s share of first was his first title on the PGA Legends Tour since 2022, although his starts have limited by the time he spends on the PGA TOUR Champions where he’s had six starts this year to take his career total to 131.

Baglin now has seven PGA Legends Tour wins on his resume.

HOW THE WINNERS’ SCORES UNFOLDED

McKenzie led by a shot after shooting a 6-under-par 61, which featured five birdies and an eagle, at Wolston Park on Thursday.

With the help of two birdies on his first nine holes at Gailes, he maintained the lead for the majority of the second round, only handing over a share to Baglin when he bogeyed the par-4 17th.

Coming off a 3-under 64 at Wolston Park, Baglin picked up a shot on his first hole of day two, the par-4 18th and moved to 6-under overall with birdies at the first and second.

Bogeys on the third and fifth, plus a double-bogey on the eighth, threatened to end his challenge before he reeled off birdies on 12, 14, 15 and 16.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

McKenzie: “I hit it a lot more crooked today so I didn’t have a lot of clear shots at greens. The golf course today was fantastic as was Wolston Park yesterday. You can tell they’ve been working hard to produce golf courses that are top quality.”

Baglin: “It was a funny sort of day. Got out of the blocks early and was 3-under after three so I thought ‘okay we could be on here’. I then handed a few back quickly but managed to birdie a few at the end. I holed a kilometre of putts today. It was one of those days when the putter kept working.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-6: Roland Baglin (Vic) 64-70; David McKenzie (Vic) 61-73

-4: Andre Stolz (Qld) 65-71; Nigel Lane (Qld) 65-71; David Crawford (NSW) 67-69; Euan Walters (Vic) 63-73

-3: Scott Ford (NSW) 62-75; David Diaz (Vic) 63-74; Adam Henwood (65-72)

-2: Stephen Woodhead (Qld) 66-74; Brendan Chant (WA) 66-74; Craig Goodall (Qld) 63-77

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour has a Townsville double next week at Rowes Bay (August 12-13) and Tropics (August 15-16).