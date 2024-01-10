Aussies on Tour: Zunic, Younger best placed at Asian Tour Q School - PGA of Australia

Aussies Jordan Zunic and Josh Younger are in position to play their way into the Final Stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School at the halfway mark of First Stage in Thailand.

The pair are among 11 Australians currently in action across the two qualifying sites, Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regular Nick Voke the best of the four Kiwis through two rounds.

Zunic and Younger are both playing in Section F at Phoenix Gold Golf Bangkok in Thailand’s capital while Queenslanders Sam Howse and Jake McLeod are both inside the top 60 heading into Round 3 in Section F being played at the Grand Prix Golf Club’s Composite Course in Kanchanaburi.

Zunic opened with a fine 4-under 66 in Round 1 but dropped to 2-under for the week with a 2-over 72 in Round 2. Younger went the other way on day two to join Zunic in a tie for 19th, the Victorian posting a 2-under 68 on the back of an even-par 70 in Round 1.

There are currently 17 Australians already exempt into the five-round Final Stage starting January 16 with a further 40 places being held for qualifiers from the final two First Stage tournaments.

Elsewhere this week, the withdrawal of Aaron Baddeley leaves Cam Davis as the sole Australian representative at the PGA TOUR’s Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu while Kiwis Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier make their first appearances for 2024 at the DP World Tour’s inaugural Dubai Invitational.

Asian Tour

Qualifying School Section E

Grand Prix Golf Club (Composite Cse), Kanchanaburi, Thailand

Round 2 scores

T9 Nick Voke (NZ) 67-67—134

T13 Kevin Chun (NZ) 68-67—135

T45 Brian Lee (NZ) 72-67—139

T52 Sam Howse (a) 71-69—140

T56 Jake McLeod 69-72—141

T60 Will Florimo 72-70—142

T77 Stefan Tuionetoa 70-75—145

T88 Scott Adams (NZ) 75-74—149

T88 Grant Lewis 76-73—149

T88 Daniel Park 77-72—149

100 Darshan Shivalkar (a) 80-81—161

Round 3 draw AEDT

11:30am Peter Badawy, Stefan Tuionetoa, Phuripon Namkang

12pm* Scott Adams (NZ), Grant Lewis (a), Daniel Park

12:20pm Will Florimo, Anshul Patel, Othman Raouzi

12:30pm Wanxi Sun (a), Clayton Tribus, Jake McLeod

12:40pm* Darshan Shivalkar (a), Zhao Zeyu

4:10pm Bongsub Kim, Kevin Chun (NZ), Gaurav Singh

4:30pm Nick Voke (NZ), Papito Gonzalez, Joachim Altonen

4:40pm* Junghyun Um, Jean Bekirian, Brian Lee (NZ)

4:50pm* Chunghoon Ha, Oscar Zetterwall, Sam Howse (a)

Qualifying School Section F

Phoenix Gold Golf Bangkok (South & West Cse), Bangkok, Thailand

Round 2 scores

T19 Jordan Zunic 66-72—138

T19 Josh Younger 70-68—138

T36 Doeun An 67-73—140

T84 Zach Maxwell 76-71—147

Round 3 draw AEDT

11am Zach Maxwell, Abhinav Lohan, Chen Wei-sheng

3:30pm Yash Majmudar, Josh Younger, Shaurya Binu

3:40pm Jordan Zunic, Sangpil Yoon, Liu Yen-Hung

3:45pm* Robbie Busher, Doeun An, Harshjeet Singh Sethie

Round 1 tee times AEDT

PGA TOUR

Sony Open

Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

10am Cam Davis, David Lingmerth, Justin Suh

Defending champion: Si Woo Kim

Past Aussie winners: Bruce Crampton (1969), Brett Ogle (1994), Cameron Smith (2020)

TV times: 4am-2:30pm Friday, Saturday; 7:30am-2:30pm Sunday; Live 5am-12pm Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

DP World Tour

Dubai Invitational

Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, UAE

4:14pm* Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox (NZ)

5:03pm Daniel Hillier (NZ), Tom McKibbin

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

TV times: Live 6:30pm-11:30pm Thursday, Friday; Live 7pm-11:30pm Saturday; Live 7:30pm-11:30pm Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.