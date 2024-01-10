 Aussies on Tour: Zunic, Younger best placed at Asian Tour Q School - PGA of Australia

Aussies Jordan Zunic and Josh Younger are in position to play their way into the Final Stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School at the halfway mark of First Stage in Thailand.

The pair are among 11 Australians currently in action across the two qualifying sites, Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regular Nick Voke the best of the four Kiwis through two rounds.

Zunic and Younger are both playing in Section F at Phoenix Gold Golf Bangkok in Thailand’s capital while Queenslanders Sam Howse and Jake McLeod are both inside the top 60 heading into Round 3 in Section F being played at the Grand Prix Golf Club’s Composite Course in Kanchanaburi.

Zunic opened with a fine 4-under 66 in Round 1 but dropped to 2-under for the week with a 2-over 72 in Round 2. Younger went the other way on day two to join Zunic in a tie for 19th, the Victorian posting a 2-under 68 on the back of an even-par 70 in Round 1.

There are currently 17 Australians already exempt into the five-round Final Stage starting January 16 with a further 40 places being held for qualifiers from the final two First Stage tournaments.

Elsewhere this week, the withdrawal of Aaron Baddeley leaves Cam Davis as the sole Australian representative at the PGA TOUR’s Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu while Kiwis Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier make their first appearances for 2024 at the DP World Tour’s inaugural Dubai Invitational.

Asian Tour

Qualifying School Section E
Grand Prix Golf Club (Composite Cse), Kanchanaburi, Thailand
Round 2 scores
T9        Nick Voke (NZ)             67-67—134
T13      Kevin Chun (NZ)           68-67—135
T45      Brian Lee (NZ)              72-67—139
T52      Sam Howse (a)             71-69—140
T56      Jake McLeod                69-72—141
T60      Will Florimo                 72-70—142
T77      Stefan Tuionetoa          70-75—145
T88      Scott Adams (NZ)         75-74—149
T88      Grant Lewis                  76-73—149
T88      Daniel Park                   77-72—149
100      Darshan Shivalkar (a)    80-81—161

Round 3 draw AEDT
11:30am          Peter Badawy, Stefan Tuionetoa, Phuripon Namkang
12pm*             Scott Adams (NZ), Grant Lewis (a), Daniel Park
12:20pm          Will Florimo, Anshul Patel, Othman Raouzi
12:30pm          Wanxi Sun (a), Clayton Tribus, Jake McLeod
12:40pm*         Darshan Shivalkar (a), Zhao Zeyu
4:10pm            Bongsub Kim, Kevin Chun (NZ), Gaurav Singh
4:30pm            Nick Voke (NZ), Papito Gonzalez, Joachim Altonen
4:40pm*          Junghyun Um, Jean Bekirian, Brian Lee (NZ)
4:50pm*          Chunghoon Ha, Oscar Zetterwall, Sam Howse (a)

Qualifying School Section F
Phoenix Gold Golf Bangkok (South & West Cse), Bangkok, Thailand
Round 2 scores
T19                  Jordan Zunic    66-72—138
T19                  Josh Younger   70-68—138
T36                  Doeun An        67-73—140
T84                  Zach Maxwell   76-71—147

Round 3 draw AEDT
11am               Zach Maxwell, Abhinav Lohan, Chen Wei-sheng
3:30pm            Yash Majmudar, Josh Younger, Shaurya Binu
3:40pm            Jordan Zunic, Sangpil Yoon, Liu Yen-Hung
3:45pm*          Robbie Busher, Doeun An, Harshjeet Singh Sethie

Round 1 tee times AEDT

PGA TOUR
Sony Open
Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
10am               Cam Davis, David Lingmerth, Justin Suh

Defending champion: Si Woo Kim
Past Aussie winners: Bruce Crampton (1969), Brett Ogle (1994), Cameron Smith (2020)
TV times: 4am-2:30pm Friday, Saturday; 7:30am-2:30pm Sunday; Live 5am-12pm Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

DP World Tour
Dubai Invitational
Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, UAE
4:14pm*          Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox (NZ)
5:03pm            Daniel Hillier (NZ), Tom McKibbin

Defending champion: Inaugural event
Past Aussie winners: Nil
TV times: Live 6:30pm-11:30pm Thursday, Friday; Live 7pm-11:30pm Saturday; Live 7:30pm-11:30pm Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.


