Aussies on Tour: ‘Thrilled’ Herbert secures PGA Tour promotion


A birdie at the 72nd hole has secured Lucas Herbert promotion to the PGA Tour, finishing tied for fourth in the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, the Albertsons Boise Open in Idaho.

After Brett Drewitt earned one of 25 PGA Tour cards awarded after the end of the regular season last week, Herbert joined the Korn Ferry Tour for a three-event finals series where 25 additional cards are up for grabs.

Although he was cautious not to celebrate too soon, Herbert’s thrilling finish and two players ahead of him having already secured PGA Tour cards means he will spend next year plying his trade primarily on the PGA Tour.

Beginning the final round in a share of 12th, Herbert had four birdies and two bogeys in a front nine of 2-under 34, unable to get up-and-down at the par-4 10th to fall to 13-under for the tournament.

Needing a late surge to put himself in the frame for a PGA Tour card, the 25-year-old birdied the par-3 13th, sparking a run that included birdies at 15 and 16 and a brilliant approach into 18, his birdie putt from five feet curling in on the right edge to reach 17-under.

“I am just thrilled,” said Herbert, who played six regular-season PGA Tour events this year with a best finish a tie for 18th at The Memorial Tournament.

“It’s been a really good season to learn a lot about PGA Tour golf.

“Twelve months ago, standing in this position, I wasn’t ready to play out on the PGA Tour.

“This time around I think I’m a lot better prepared to be able to go out there and hopefully play really nicely next year and not have to be back here at the Korn Ferry Finals.

“It’s what you dream of as a kid. You want to play on the PGA Tour. At times it has felt so far away and right now it feels so close.”

The realisation of Herbert’s PGA Tour dream came just a day after what would have been Jarrod Lyle’s 40th birthday, Herbert a Challenge ambassador and sporting his Leuk the Duck headcover at Hillcrest Country Club.

With two finals events remaining Aaron Baddeley (71) will need to post a high finish after he ended week one of the finals in a tie for 48th, West Australian Curtis Luck (76) the only other Aussie to make the cut in a share of 79th.

The pursuit of an LPGA Tour card also commenced over the weekend with amateur Grace Kim leading the way of the four Aussies to progress from Stage 1 of Qualifying School in California.

Kim’s closing 5-under 67 was her best round of the tournament to climb into a tie for 10th at 9-under par, Emily Mahar (73), Kirsty Hodgkins (71) and Stephanie Bunque (71) also inside the top 95 who advance to Stage II in Florida in October.

Although safely secure on the Champions Tour Rod Pampling can now start planning for a 2022 season that will start in Hawaii after taking out the Boeing Classic in Washington.

Breaking a Champions Tour winless drought stretching back to Rodger Davis’s Toshiba Senior Classic victory in 2003, Pampling used a closing round of 6-under 66 to assume the lead in the clubhouse and then watched on as his nearest challengers failed to reach his winning mark of 12-under par.

“You look at all the Hall of Famers are just phenomenal out here. There’s so many and they still play really good golf,” said Pampling, who qualifies for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai reserved only for Tour winners.

“People think they don’t, but I’ll tell you what, they play so good. It’s just not quite as far off the tee anymore, but everything else is still really good.

“To get a win you’ve got to play good and thankfully I did today.

“We got a little bit lucky at the end, but sometimes that’s what you need.”

Elsewhere this week Blake Windred moved closer to a European Tour card with a tie for 10th at the Challenge Tour’s Sydbank Esbjerg Challenge, Maverick Antcliff was the best of the Aussies in a tie for 29th at the D+D Real Czech Masters and Minjee Lee and Stephanie Kyriacou both saw the top of the leaderboard before finishing fifth and 13th respectively at the AIG Women’s Open.

Results

Korn Ferry Tour

Albertsons Boise Open

Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

Winner  Greyson Sigg                     65-70-65-65—265

T4           Lucas Herbert                   69-64-68-66—267

T48        Aaron Baddeley               71-68-66-71—276

T69        Danny Lee                         71-68-69-71—279

T79        Curtis Luck                        70-69-70-76—285

MC         Brett Drewitt                     72-69—141

MC         Greg Chalmers                  69-72—141

WD        Rhein Gibson                    73-48

Champions Tour

Boeing Classic

TPC at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Washington

Winner  Rod Pampling                   68-70-66—204                  $US315,000

T7           Steven Alker                     67-73-67—207                  $64,050

T26        David McKenzie               71-70-71—212                  $16,380

T56        Robert Allenby                 78-69-70—217                  $4,200

61           John Senden                     71-74-73—218                  $3,570

T67        Stephen Leaney               72-74-76—222                  $2,058

AIG Women’s Open

Winner  Anna Nordqvist                 71-71-65-69—276            $US870,000

T5           Minjee Lee                        71-69-72-66—278            $219,787

T13        Stephanie Kyriacou        72-70-71-69—282            $85,328

T29        Lydia Ko                             72-71-72-71—286            $44,992

T34        Su Oh                                  71-69-71-76—287            $36,442

T48        Hannah Green                  73-70-71-76—290            $21,491

MC         Whitney Hillier                 73-74—147

MC         Katherine Kirk                  72-78—150

MC         Sarah Kemp                      78-76—154

MC         Kirsten Rudgeley (a)       86-76—162

European Tour

D+D Real Czech Masters

Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

Winner  Johannes Veerman          71-66-68-68—273            €149,920

T29        Maverick Antcliff             67-70-74-72—283            €8,665

T29        Ryan Fox                            70-72-70-71—283            €8,665

T47        Jake McLeod                     73-69-72-73—287            €5,117

T58        Josh Geary                         73-71-73-73—290            €3,671

WD        Deyen Lawson                  71-72-77—220                  €2,308

MC         Bryden Macpherson       72-75—147

Japan Golf Tour

Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Sega Sammy Cup

The North Country Golf Club, Hokkaido

Winner  Kazuki Higa                        68-65-67-68—268            ¥24m

T59        Scott Strange                    66-72-74-81—293            ¥278,400

MC         Andrew Evans                  74-68—142

MC         Todd Sinnott                     70-74—144

MC         Anthony Quayle              73-71—144

MC         David Bransdon               70-74—144

MC         Dylan Perry                       75-70—145

Challenge Tour

Sydbank Esbjerg Challenge

Esbjerg Golfklub, Esbjerg, Denmark

Winner  Espen Kofstad                   68-70-68-67—273            €32,000

T10        Blake Windred                 69-74-67-69—279            €3,840

Legends Tour

Irish Legends Presented by The McGinley Foundation

Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort, Ireland

Winner  Thomas Bjorn                    67-66-65—198                  €45,000

T18        Peter Fowler                     72-70-67—209                  €4,057

T31        Michael Long                    67-74-72—213                  €2,185

LPGA and Symetra Tour Qualifying Stage I

Rancho Mirage, California

Top 95 and ties advance to Stage II

Winner  Gina Kim (a)                       71-69-66-67—273

T4           Amelia Garvey                 68-69-67-72—276

T10        Grace Kim (a)                    73-68-71-67—279

T22        Emily Mahar (a)               67-69-74-73—283

T38        Kirsty Hodgkins (a)          67-75-73-71—286

T75        Stephanie Bunque          74-70-75-71—290

T96        Munchin Keh                    72-73-72-75—292

T124      Julianne Alvarez               74-72-72-77—295

MC         Laura Hoskin                     74-73-73—220

MC         Jess Whitting                    76-74-72—222

MC         Wenyung Keh                   76-71-76—223

MC         Doey Choi                          79-72-76—227


