Aussies on Tour: Smyth triumphs as Kiwis cash in - PGA of Australia

South Coaster Travis Smyth has marked himself as a player to watch this summer following his breakthrough win as a professional at the Asian Tour’s Yeangder TPC in Chinese Taipei.

The 2017 Northern Territory PGA Championship winner as an amateur, Smyth carded matching weekend rounds of six-under 66 for a two-stroke victory from defending champion and local favourite Lee Chieh-po.

Runner-up earlier this year at the International Series England, Smyth has had four top-10 finishes in the pro ranks and will now have his eyes set firmly on taking it to the established stars of Australian golf during the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season.

A member of the Golf Australia Rookie Squad, Smyth started the final round with a one-shot lead, effectively putting the result beyond doubt with birdie at four of his first six holes.

The trophy engraver went to work following three birdies in a row from the 10th hole, a shock double bogey at the 15th his only dropped shots of the day.

“I played awesome this week, right from the first round,” Smyth added.

“There was a moment on the front nine where I just felt that something was different about the week.

“I said to myself then, I feel like I can win.

“What a journey. I’m so proud.”

Watch the moment @travsmythg 🇦🇺 clinched his maiden win on the Asian Tour



📹: The PGA of Taiwan

Smyth was not the only ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia member to triumph over the weekend.

Kiwi Daniel Hillier picked up his second win on the Challenge Tour in Europe while fellow New Zealander Steven Alker came up agonisingly short on the Champions Tour.

Four shots from the lead entering the final round of the Swiss Challenge, Hillier carded 10 birdies and two bogeys in a round of eight-under 64 to reach 14-under, two shots clear of overnight leader Jeong weon Ko who finished second.

The 24-year-old, who won the 2021 Challenge Costa Brava, came into the week with just one top 10 in his last seven Challenge Tour starts but has now moved to 13th on the Road to Mallorca Rankings, taking a huge step towards securing his DP World Tour card for 2023.

“That was pretty unbelievable,” Hillier said.

“I hit some of the best wedge shots I’ve hit in a long time and gave myself a lot of really good chances. I holed a couple of clutch putts to keep the momentum going and then managed to birdie five of my last six holes.

“It was a crazy day and I felt like I was in autopilot. To be able to hole those putts under pressure just shows I am doing some of the right things and now I just need to keep my head down and hope the wins keep coming.

“This is massive for me being towards the end of the season. I’ve moved inside the top 20 and now I’m in a strong position to get my DP World Tour card for next season.

“The job’s not done yet so I need to play as well as I can for the final few events.”

Beginning his final round birdie-eagle, Alker had to settle for a share of second at the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

Chasing his fourth win of the season, Alker led by one stroke with two holes to play but made bogey at Pebble’s demanding par-3 17th.

Tied with Ernie Els and Steve Flesch playing the iconic 18th hole, Alker could only make par as Flesch picked up the birdie that would earn him the title, Aussies Rod Pampling finishing eighth and 11th respectively.

Victorian Gabriela Ruffels moved to within one spot of a LPGA Tour card with a top-10 finish at the Epson Tour’s Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout.

Ruffels had eight birdies in her final round of five-under 67 to climb into a tie for eighth, moving up two spots to 11th in the Race to the Card standings with just two events left in the season.

“It was nice to finally get some putts to drop this week,” said Ruffels.

“When you’re on a birdie run, and everything’s feeling good, it just kind of happens. That’s exactly how it was today, and if I could keep doing that, it would be good.”

Brad Kennedy recorded his fifth top-10 finish of the Japan Golf Tour season with a tie for seventh at the Panasonic Open and Stephanie Kyriacou and Karis Davidson were the best of the Aussies at the LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, both finishing tied for 39th.

Results

Presidents Cup

Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

United States 17.5 def International 12.5

Sunday Singles

Si Woo Kim def Justin Thomas 1 up

Jordan Spieth def Cam Davis 4&3

Hideki Matsuyama halved Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay def Adam Scott 3&2

Sebastián Muñoz def Scottie Scheffler 2&1

Tony Finau def Taylor Pendrith 3&1

Xander Schauffele def Corey Conners 1 up

Sungjae Im def Cameron Young 1 up

KH Lee def Billy Horschel 3&1

Max Homa def Tom Kim 1 up

Collin Morikawa def Mito Pereira 3&2

Christiaan Bezuidenhout def Kevin Kisner 2&1

Saturday Fourballs

Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim def Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele 1 up

Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth def Hideki Matsuyama/Taylor Pendrith 4&3

Sungjae Im/Sebastián Muñoz def Tony Finau/Kevin Kisner 3 &2

Adam Scott/Cam Davis def Billy Horschel/Sam Burns 1 up

Saturday Foursomes

Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas def Sungjae Im/Corey Conners 4&3

Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama def Cameron Young/Collin Morikawa 3&2

KH Lee/Tom Kim def Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns 2&1

Tony Finau/Max Homa def Si Woo Kim/Cam Davis 4&3

Friday Fourballs

Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas def Adam Scott/Cam Davis 2&1

Sungjae Im/Sebastián Muñoz halved Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns

Mito Pereira/Christiaan Bezuidenhout halved Kevin Kisner/Cameron Young

Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele def Hideki Matsuyama/Tom Kim 3&2

Billy Horschel/Max Homa def Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith 1 up

Thursday Foursomes

Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele def Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama 6&5

Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas def Sungjae Im/Corey Conners 2&1

Cameron Young/Collin Morikawa def Tom Kim/KH Lee 2&1

Si Woo Kim/Cam Davis def Scottie Scheffler / Sam Burns 2 up

Tony Finau/Max Homa def Taylor Pendrith/Mito Pereira 1 up

DP World Tour

Cazoo Open de France

Le Golf National, Paris, France

Winner Guido Migliozzi 69-71-66-62—268 €510,000

T60 Scott Hend 71-70-74-71—286 €9,300

MC Zach Murray 73-76—149

MC Maverick Antcliff 75-76—151

MC Ryan Fox 72-73—145

Champions Tour

Pure Insurance Championship

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, California

Winner Steve Flesch 66-71-68—205

T2 Steven Alker (NZ) 68-69-69—206

T8 Rod Pampling 69-70-69—208

11 Mark Hensby 71-73-66—210

T41 John Senden 73-73-71—217

T49 Stuart Appleby 74-71-74—219

52 Robert Allenby 74-73-73—220

MC David McKenzie 76-74—150

Japan Golf Tour

Panasonic Open

Ono Toyo Golf Club, Hyogo

Winner Taika Sumikawa (a) 71-68-61-66—266 ——-

T7 Brad Kennedy 69-68-65-70—272 ¥3,316,666

T16 Michael Hendry (NZ) 68-70-68-69—275 ¥1,437,142

T26 Anthony Quayle 69-70-70-68—277 ¥761,250

T26 Andrew Evans 69-69-74-65—277 ¥761,250

T34 Adam Bland 69-67-69-73—278 ¥540,000

66 Brendan Jones 73-68-70-73—284 ¥223,000

MC Matthew Griffin 81-67—148

Asian Tour

Yeangder TPC

Linkou International Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei

Winner Travis Smyth 68-69-66-66—269 $US126,000

T14 Daniel Fox 69-70-71-68—278 $9,485

T18 Kevin Yuan 70-70-70-69—279 $7,988.75

T49 Jake Higginbottom 70-70-76-71—287 $3,150

T54 Scott Strange 73-70-76-69—288 $2,485

T67 Ben Eccles 72-69-75-75—291 $1,680

T74 Jack Munro 72-72-76-73—293 $1,225

MC Sam Brazel 71-74—145

MC Cory Crawford 75-72—147

MC George Worrall 71-76—147

LPGA Tour

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas

Winner Atthaya Thitikul 67-61-68—196 $US345,000

T5 Lydia Ko (NZ) 67-66-67—200 $63,355

T39 Stephanie Kyriacou 68-70-68—206 $11,265

T39 Karis Davidson 69-66-71—206 $11,265

MC Minjee Lee 71-69—140

MC Sarah Kemp 71-71—142

MC Su Oh 74-70—144

Challenge Tour

Swiss Challenge

Golf Saint Apollinaire, Folgensbourg, France

Winner Daniel Hillier (NZ) 68-70-72-64—274 €40,000

MC Blake Windred 76-73—149

Epson Tour

Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout

Mystic Creek Golf Club, El Dorado, Arkansas

Winner Britney Yada 69-71-65—205 $US33,750

T8 Gabriela Ruffels 70-74-67—211 $5,439

T20 Grace Kim 68-74-73—215 $2,848

T22 Robyn Choi 71-77-68—216 $2,615

T35 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 71-77-71—219 $1,562

MC Sarah Jane Smith 82-72—154

MC Soo Jin Lee 78-77—155

MC Emily Mahar 79-78—157

MC Hira Naveed 79-85—164

Ladies European Tour

KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Dromoland Castle, Ireland

Winner Klara Spilkova 66-68-73-67—274 €60,000

MC Whitney Hillier 73-74—147