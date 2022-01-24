Aussies on Tour: Scott starts strong in Abu Dhabi - PGA of Australia

Adam Scott’s decision to rejoin the DP World Tour has paid immediate dividends with a top-10 finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi.

Citing adjustments in both his attitude and his equipment for improved showings on the PGA TOUR late last year, Scott began the final round five shots off the lead and in need of a low round to feature near the top of the leaderboard.

Making the turn at even par, Scott gathered momentum with birdies at 10 and 11 but a bogey at 15 and a three-putt bogey to finish saw him post a closing 72 for a share of 10th at six-under par, four shots back of Belgian victor Thomas Pieters.

It was a strong start to the new season too for Scott’s good mate Wade Ormsby, the South Australian fighting through the brutal conditions in the second round on his way to a tie for 25th at three-under par.

Min Woo Lee produced one of the best rounds of the final day – a five-under 67 – to climb 28 spots on the leaderboard into a share of 35th as Jason Scrivener and Maverick Antcliff both missed the cut.

Queenslander Scott Hend withdrew from the tournament following an opening round of 74, citing “medical reasons” following a procedure he underwent in December.

Four spots at The Open at St Andrews in July were on offer at the Asian Tour’s SMBC Singapore Open with Victorian Zach Murray in position to snare one entering the final round.

Tied for fourth through 54 holes, Murray improved his position with birdies at the sixth and seventh holes at Sentosa’s Serapong Course on Sunday but stumbled on the way in.

A bogey at 12 was followed by a double-bogey at the 15th and another dropped shot at 16, Murray falling to a tie for ninth and four shots from one of the coveted spots at The Open.

Kiwi Ben Campbell shot 69 in the final round to finish eighth with Matthew Griffin (71) and Travis Smyth (72) both earning a share of 16th.

The Singapore Open represented the completion of the Asian Tour Order of Merit that began in January 2020 with Ormsby (third), Andrew Dodt (17th) and Travis Smyth (21st) all finishing inside the top 30.

Jason Day was the lone Aussie to play all four rounds at The American Express on the PGA TOUR while Rod Pampling was tied for 28th at the Champions Tour’s season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Kiwi Steven Alker losing at the second hole of a playoff to Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Results

DP World Tour

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Winner Thomas Pieters 65-74-67-72—278 €1.2m

T10 Adam Scott 70-72-68-72—282 €135,562

T25 Wade Ormsby 73-72-69-71—285 €63,897

T35 Min Woo Lee 71-76-72-67—286 €49,600

MC Jason Scrivener 74-75-149

MC Maverick Antcliff 73-77—150

WD Scott Hend 74

Asian Tour

SMBC Singapore Open

Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Cse), Singapore

Winner Sadom Kaewkanjana 67-70-65-69—271 $US225,000

8 Ben Campbell 70-70-69-69—278 $30,625

T9 Zach Murray 68-73-65-73—279 $22,337

T16 Matthew Griffin 71-69-70-71—281 $14,669

T16 Travis Smyth 72-70-67-72—281 $14,669

T23 Jake Higginbottom 71-71-68-72—282 $11,402

T48 Todd Sinnott 75-68-73-72—288 $5,875

T60 Daniel Fox 73-72-74-72—291 $3,875

MC David Bransdon 71-75—146

MC Andrew Evans 74-73—147

MC Ben Eccles 73-74—147

PGA TOUR

The American Express

Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, California

Winner Hudson Swafford 70-65-66-64—265

T49 Jason Day 67-75-67-70—279

MC Danny Lee 65-72-74—211

MC Brett Drewitt 67-73-72—212

Champions Tour

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Hualalai GC, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, USA

Winner Miguel Ángel Jiménez 67-66-66—199 $US340,000

Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff

2 Steven Alker 66-67-66—199 $200,000

T28 Rod Pampling 70-73-71—214 $17,875