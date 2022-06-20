Aussies on Tour: Scott, Leishman our best at US Open - PGA of Australia

Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick drew comparisons with an Australian great as Adam Scott and Marc Leishman were our best finishers at the 2022 US Open at The Country Club, Brookline.

Not since David Graham hit all 18 greens in regulation in winning the 1981 US Open at Merion had a player delivered a ball-striking performance conjured by Fitzpatrick in the most intense pressure imaginable in championship golf.

The US Amateur champion at Brookline in 2013, Fitzpatrick and playing partner Will Zalatoris parried and thrust throughout the final round before two iron shots from either side of the 15th and 18th fairways sealed his status as a major champion.

A ball striking clinic! @MattFitz94 hit 17/18 greens in regulation on Sunday, best in the #USOpen field.



His spectacular effort is our @Lexus Top Performance of the Day. #LexusGolf pic.twitter.com/oQ3YPgxxmA — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 20, 2022

A 50-foot birdie putt at 13 earned Fitzpatrick a share of the lead at five-under and then a 5-iron from 225 yards from the trampled-down right rough at 15 set up the birdie that would ultimately prove the difference.

He had a one-stroke lead when he hit it into the same bunker left of the 18th fairway that defending champion Jon Rahm did 24 hours earlier on his way to a double-bogey. Yet Fitzpatrick didn’t flinch, hitting 9-iron to find his 17th green in regulation and two-putting for the par that would clinch his place in history.

Fitzpatrick’s closing 68 edged Zalatoris (69) and world No.1 Scottie Scheffler (67) by one shot as Aussie pair Adam Scott and Marc Leishman also went under par in their final rounds to earn a share of 14th at two-over par.

After a slight stumble with a bogey at three Leishman hit back with birdies at four, seven and eight to turn in two-under, a birdie from 11 feet at the par-3 11th and bogey at 12 producing a Sunday 68 and his best result in the US Open.

Scott put himself in the mix on Thursday with a one-under 69 but was left to rue two bogeys in his final three holes on Friday that left too much ground to make up over the final 36 holes.

“The last three holes on Friday probably really cost me a good run at this tournament over the weekend,” Scott admitted.

“It would have been nice to be under par on Friday night and been feeling like I’m really in contention, but I was on the periphery all week.

“I’ve felt good all week, but US Opens are hard because you can derail so quickly. I managed to keep it together today.”

Birdies at 14 and 16 in a final round of three-over 73 was a fine way for Min Woo Lee to finish in his US Open debut while Todd Sinnott produced his best round of the week – an even-par 70 – to end his first major championship at six-over and tied for 31st.

A week out from the third women’s major of the year, Minjee Lee tumbled down the leaderboard in the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Chasing a third consecutive strokeplay title, Lee started with bogeys at two of her first three holes to fall out of contention, ultimately signing for a two-over 74 and a share of 18th.

Her West Australian compatriot and fellow major winner Hannah Green supplanted Lee as the best-performed Aussie, making five birdies in her round of three-under 69 to earn a share of 12th.

In a strong week for the Aussie girls around the world, Grace Kim continued her breakout season on the Epson Tour with a tie for fourth at the Ann Arbor’s Road to the LPGA and Whitney Hillier earned her second top-five finish of the year at the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Team Series-London event.

US Open

The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts

Winner Matthew Fitzpatrick 68-70-68-68—274 $US3.15m

T14 Marc Leishman 70-71-73-68—282 $241,302

T14 Adam Scott 69-73-72-68—282 $241,302

T27 Min Woo Lee 73-70-69-73—285 $127,002

T31 Todd Sinnott 71-71-74-70—286 $100,331

MC Cameron Smith 72-74—146

MC Lucas Herbert 74-79—153

MC Jed Morgan 82-74—156

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic

Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Michigan

Winner Jennifer Kupcho 63-67-69-71—270 $US375,000

Won on the second hole of sudden death playoff

4 Lydia Ko 70-68-65-68—271 $128,045

T12 Hannah Green 70-68-68-69—275 $39,849

T18 Minjee Lee 68-69-66-74—277 $28,274

T32 Su Oh 73-67-67-72—279 $15,724

T64 Katherine Kirk 68-71-73-72—284 $5,622

MC Stephanie Kyriacou 71-72—143

MC Sarah Jane Smith 71-72—143

Korn Ferry Tour

Wichita Open

Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kansas

Winner Norman Xiong 66-61-64-63—254 $US135,000

T18 Harrison Endycott 68-64-67-67—266 $9,825

T29 Nick Voke 65-67-68-69—269 $5,250

T33 Aaron Baddeley 65-66-69-70—270 $4,613

T51 Rhein Gibson 68-68-69-70—275 $3,183

MC Harry Hillier 71-66—137

MC Brett Drewitt 71-67—138

MC Ryan Ruffels 71-74—145

Challenge Tour

Kaskáda Golf Challenge

Kaskáda Golf Resort, Brno, Czech Republic

Winner Martin Simonsen 64-65-68-67—264 €41,600

T41 Dimitrios Papadatos 68-72-73-70—283 €1,508

T51 Deyen Lawson 72-67-69-77—285 €1,019.20

MC Jarryd Felton 73-69—142

WD Daniel Hillier 71

PGA TOUR Canada

ATB Classic

Edmonton Petroleum G&CC, Edmonton, Alberta

Winner Wil Bateman 65-67-68-65—265

T27 Cameron John 69-65-70-70—274

MC Will Barnett 72-70—142

WD Danny List 30

EPSON Tour

Ann Arbor’s Road to the LPGA

Travis Pointe Country Club, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Winner Kiira Riihijarvi 68-69-69—206 $US30,000

T4 Grace Kim 68-71-72—211 $11,019

T8 Gabriela Ruffels 74-71-68—213 $5,317

T20 Karis Davidson 72-74-70—216 $2,412

T53 Hira Naveed 71-75-75—221 $835

T58 Julienne Soo 72-74-76—222 $724

T64 Soo Jin Lee 70-77-76—223 $650

MC Robyn Choi 73-76—149

MC Amelia Garvey 75-76—151

Legends Tour

Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship

Trevose G&CC, Padstow, England

Winner Paul Lawrie 64-71-70—205

T32 Richard Green 72-74-75—221

T41 Michael Long 72-75-77—224

T50 Peter Fowler 77-76-75—228

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series – London

Centurion Club, London

Winner Bronte Law 68-71-71—210 €71,587.50

5 Whitney Hillier 70-73-72—215 €17,181